Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

Friday marks the 24th anniversary of the sinking of the MS Estonia in the Baltic Sea, which still remains the deadliest peacetime shipwreck to have occurred in European waters.

The nonprofit Memento Mare organised a memorial service at the site of the "Broken Line" memorial to the tragedy located near the Great Coastal Gate at the northern edge of Tallinn's Old Town.

The ferry MS Estonia sank in the early hours of 28 September 1994 while en route from Tallinn to Stockholm. The vessel was carrying 989 passengers and crew, 852 of whom died.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!