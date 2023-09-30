Estonian police win Europol award for innovative technical solutions

The Drug Hunter Analyzer.
The Drug Hunter Analyzer. Source: drughunter.eu
The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has been awarded the prize for best innovative technical solution at the Europol Excellence Awards in Innovation. The PPA took the award for the development and implementation of its Drug Hunter Analyzer.

The Drug Hunter Analyzer is capable of measuring drug quantities in oral fluids on-site, even in case where multiple drugs have been used. In doing so, it can differente between the severity of potential intoxication resulting from the use of those drugs.

According to a Europol press release, the Estonian PPA was awarded the prize for 2023's best Innovative Technical Solution for the development and implementation of the Drug Hunter Analyzer. Through leveraging advanced technologies, ensuring portability and addressing regulatory considerations, the Drug Hunter Analyzer has the potential to revolutionize drug testing practices and improve public safety.

In the third edition of the prestigious awards, the Dutch Police and the French National Gendarmerie were also recognized for their achievements Innovation initiatives in ethics and diversity and inclusion, respectively.

The winners were selected by a panel comprising of European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, along with police chiefs from Spain, Belgium and Hungary, and Europol's Executive Director Catherine De Bolle. 
 
The Europol Excellence Awards in Innovation highlight how effective, modern-day law enforcement requires partnership and collaboration, whether among teams of officers, between forces, in multi-agency operations or through wider public sector involvement.

The awards also recognize that accomplishments arise from a diverse blend of innovative, committed and well-trained personnel, serving, engaging and protecting the public, all while using technology efficiently and effectively.

This year, Europol received 69 nominations from 18 different countries.

Editor: Michael Cole

