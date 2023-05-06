Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

A man who swam across the Narva River separating Estonia from the Russian Federation can expect a prison sentence of as much as six years after entering that country without permission, evening paper Õhtuleht reports on its website.

Citing independent Belarusian news service Nexta, Õhtuleht reports (link in Estonian) that the man, a Slovak national, was detained earlier in the week after swimming across the Narva River, from the Narva side to the Jaanilinn/Ivangorod bank, which is in Russian territory.

A Slovak man in a wetsuit and with a swim ring was detained at the border of Estonia and the Russian Federation. He was trying to get to Russia by the Narva River. pic.twitter.com/1lU7bSfTDf — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 5, 2023

The man was reportedly clad in a wetsuit and wore a rubber ring, as a buoyancy aid for the backpack he was also carrying.

The press department of the Leningrad region of the Russian secret service, the FSB, reported that the man was detained on May 1 and taken into custody two days later.

Estonian authorities were notified of the violation at the time.

What the purpose of the illegal trip was is not clear, Õhtuleht reports, while the prison term the man may face can range from two to six years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!