Narva replaces signs on streets previously named after Communist leaders

Street signs were replaced on Narva's Daumani tänav and Tiimani tänav.
Street signs were replaced on Narva's Daumani tänav and Tiimani tänav. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Signs have now been replaced on two of Narva's streets, which were previously named after local Communist leaders Albert-August Tiimann and Ancis Dauman. The streets were renamed by the city council in January as Kivilinna tänav and Soldina tänav respectively.

A total of 52 new street signs have been produced, 21 of which contain the name "Kivilinna," 27 "Soldina" and four containing "Suur-Soldina." No new road signs have yet been made to mark the changing street names.

A draft bill to change the street name changes in Narva has been circulating  between the city administration and the city council for several years, with the council finally making the decision to implement the changes in January this year.

To avoid confusion, Soldino tänav has also been renamed as "Suur-Soldina tänav.

The cost of producing new signs and replacing the old ones was €5,582 and was covered by the city's reserve fund.

The process of replacing the nameplates and road signs on buildings is to be carried out in cooperation with the local housing associations and will take several days.

Albert-August Tiimann (1889-1942) was a communist and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Estonian Workers' Commune of Narva.

Ancis Dauman (1885-1920) was elected mayor of Narva during the February Revolution of 1917. He later became chairman of the Narva Castle Council, chairman of the Narva Workers' Council of Deputies and chairman of the Narva War Revolution Committee.

Editor: Michael Cole

