Government to rename five streets in Narva

Following inaction by the Narva City Government, the central government has decided to change Narva street names not considered appropriate in Estonia due to their Soviet connections, Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas said during Thursday's government press conference.

"Narva was told on March 29 that certain street names in the city are not appropriate in Estonia. The city government was given a few months in which to respond, while it has not done so. As this matter falls in the administrative area of the regional minister, a regulation will be made public tomorrow at the latest with which the government aims to change the names of five streets," the minister said.

"The cost will be taken from the central government's budget and is estimated at €8,000-9,000," Kallas remarked.

"The sides and all persons have 15 days in which to express their opinion. We will see whether there will be amendments and proposals, but that is the decision today, and we will be moving forward with it."

Streets named after red revolutionaries Albert-August Tiimann and Ancis Dauman were renamed in the border city back in January, while no progress has been made on changing seven other street names associated with the Soviet regime.

A bill to rename Aleksei Juhhanovi tänav as Väike-Rakvere tänav, Arsenti Bastrakovi tänav as Masina tänav, Igor Grafovi tänav as Madise tänav, Mihhail Gorbatši tänav as Seedri tänav, 26. juuli tänav as Juuli tänav, Partisani tänav as Loome tänav and 1. mai tänav as Jaama tänav has been entered into city council proceedings, while no decision has been made.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!