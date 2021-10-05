Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Narva on street name-change mission

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Narva on Monday, as part of her final tour of Estonia before leaving office next Monday, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Monday.

The outgoing president took the opportunity to present street signs with suggested new names for two controversially-titled streets in the eastern Estonian town.

The roads in question are residential streets on the outskirts of Narva, currently called Tiimani and A. Daumani.

Albert Tiimann (1889-1942) was an Estonian communist who fought took a lead role in the short-lived Commune of the Working People of Estonia (Eesti Töörahva Kommuun), an unrecognized government claiming authority over the Bolshevik-occupied parts of Republic of Estonia in the Estonian War of Independence. It existed between November 1918 and June 1919. Tiimann subsequently went to live in the fledgling Soviet Russian state, only later to fall foul of the authorities. He was arrested in 1940, dying in prison in 1942.

Ants Dauman (1885-1920) was a Latvian communist who fought for the Red forces during the Estonian War of Independence, as well as the concurrent independence war in his home country. He was killed at Brest-Litovsk during the Polish-Soviet War of 1920.

Tiimani street was named as such in 1974, with A. Daumani following in 1983. Neither street was renamed following Estonia's restoration of independence in 1991.

The president presented the alternative street signs, proposed as Soldino and Kivilinna. AK reported that the head of state has proposed name changes in the past, but this has not so far been heeded by Narva city authorities.

The president next travels to Jõgeva County.

Monday sees the inauguration of incoming President Alar Karis, and the handover ceremony at Kadriorg and on Toompea.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!