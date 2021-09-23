Survey: Two-thirds of citizens support Karis as Estonia's next president

President-elect Alar Karis has the support of 68 percent of the Estonian population, results from a new survey by Kantar Emor show.

Karis' support is similar to that of Kersti Kaljulaid when she was elected in 2016. The pollster asked the same question when former presidents Toomas-Hendrik Ilves and Arnold Rüütel were voted in.

For Karis, Kantar Emor carried out an online survey of 1,060 residents between September 16-21. They were aged between 15 and 84.

The results showed 23 percent fully support Karis while 45 percent picked the second strongest option, saying they did support him and 11 percent chose negative options.

Karis is most popular among Estonian citizens who support either Reform, Isamaa or the Social Democratic Party and are over 50. EKRE voters view him in a more negative light. He is also less popular with Russian-speakers.

"We are only just starting to get to know Alar Karis and the people are ready to be open and supportive of him," said Kaisa Esko, a research expert at Kantar Emor.

"This shows that although Karis was rather unfamiliar to the people of Estonia, he has still left a good impression and people are satisfied with the elected candidate."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!