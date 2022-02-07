Narva mayor urges caution in bus-stop renaming program

News
Narva mayor Katri Raik at the wheel of a city bus.
Narva mayor Katri Raik at the wheel of a city bus. Source: Narva city government.
News

Plans to rename up to half of the bus-stop names in the eastern border town of Narva are meeting with local opposition six years after the Ministry of the Interior planned the change.

The bus-stop names date back to the Soviet era and are named both after dramatic events such as the invasion of the Red Army on July 26 1944, part of the Battle of Narva which raged through much of spring and summer that year (the bus-stop is on a street of the same name – Juuli 26-ed.) and of more quotidian aspects of Narva life, such as various allotment associations (Aiandusühistus) responsible for gardens within the city limits.

Narva's population is around 96 percent majority Russian-speaking, while other historical events commemorated in street and bus-stop names include the 1704 Battle of Narva, part of the Great Northern War between the Russian and Swedish empires.

Valeria Lavrova, the organizer of a local discussions day which forms a part of the annual Station Narva festival, said that: "If a name is offensive, such as the streets named after Tiiman and Dauman, it has to be dealt with."

"It has not been considered who the members of the public who use these buses are; is it convenient for them, do they like it, is it necessary at all? This work has not been done," she went on, adding that the forced Estonianization of place names does not in her view promote integration. 

Narva's mayor, Katri Raik, an ethnic Estonia, agrees that Russian-origin names arising from the various gardening associations have become custom and are in use by both linguistic groups resident in the city.

Of the 90 bus stops in the town of around 54,000 inhabitants, over a half require renaming along Estonian lines, the interior ministry says, to bring them in line with the Place Names Act.

Raik urged caution in the matter.

She said: "I do not want the change of street names, or the change of bus stops as of now, in a way that would cause any kind of quarrel such as the monument or the bronze soldier," in the latter case referring to a 2007 incident in Tallinn, when the relocating of a World War Two-era monument sparked several nights' rioting by ethnic Russians.

"On July 26, 1944, Soviet troops arrived in Narva, and this event is still celebrated today," Raik continued.

"Indeed, renaming the bus-stop as [he propopsed] Kanepi, which is also a word known in Narva itself, could be very controversial (Kanep is also the Estonian word for cannabis – ed.)."

"And renaming 'Peetri rist' ("Peter's cross") as 'Süsiauk' ('coal hole'), well I can't very well imagine a Russian man referring to this stop as a 'coal hole'," Raik continued.

Valeria Lavrova said Narva-dwellers are not likely to consent to either give up the Juuli 26 street name or the bus stop of the same name very easily.

"I think we can talk about it in 50 years time, when all these issues do not cause as much pain as they do now," she said.

Mayor Raik added that the opinion of local residents must be heard and in some cases a compromise must be found

Shortly before leaving office last October, former president Kersti Kaljulaid visited Narva and presented the town with two street signs, as a proposal for the re-titling of streets currently named after communists.

The two streets, on the outskirts of town, are named after Albert Tiimann (1889-1942), and Estonian communist and Ants Dauman (1885-1920), a Latvian who fought on the "Reds" side in the Russian civil war and consequently the wars of independence both in Estonia and in his own country, as well as in the Polish-Soviet war of 1920, in which he was killed.

The streets were given their present names in the 1970s and 1980s, while Estonia was under Soviet occupation, and have not been renamed since then.

Streets in Tallinn and Tartu, for instance, which had been named after Soviet leaders or other Soviet motifs of ideals were generally renamed around the time of independence, in 1991.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Gallery: Former education minister embezzlement hearing starts

14:51

Income tax return declaration to start next week

14:11

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

13:29

Tallinn Central Library temporarily closed due to coronavirus

12:45

Coronavirus crisis mirroring state negligence, new SDE chair says

12:24

Narva mayor urges caution in bus-stop renaming program

11:52

Removal of basic school final exams causing heated disputes

11:17

Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

10:18

Eesti Laul 2022 finalists' line-up complete

09:57

Statistics: Electricity major factor in 11.3 percent CPI rise to January

09:22

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

08:54

Mihkelson on Moscow visit to discuss foreign, security policy

05.02

Average electricity price rises to €94 on Sunday

05.02

War in Ukraine could send 'cyber attacks' and 'refugees' to Estonia

05.02

Gallery: SDE elects new chairman

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

05.02

Estonia ready to help Lithuania if Russia, Belarus threaten security

05.02

Coronavirus update: 216 patients, 7,815 new cases, 3 deaths

05.02

Slippery roads, strong winds warning issued by transport agency

05.02

Scientific council does not support lifting coronavirus restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08:25

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

05.02

Coronavirus update: 216 patients, 7,815 new cases, 3 deaths

05.02

War in Ukraine could send 'cyber attacks' and 'refugees' to Estonia

11:17

Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

04.02

Government agrees coronavirus restriction-lifting timetable

09:22

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

05.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 7

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: