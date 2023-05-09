Vandals deface three memorials in Ida-Viru County

Vandals on Tuesday defaced three different memorials in the Blue Hills (Sinimäed) in Ida-Viru County where the 20th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, made up of Estonians, fought defensive battles against the attacking Red Army in 1944.

"A police patrol discovered this morning that three memorials have been defaced by vandals in the Blue Hills. Three commemorative plaques were pushed over near the Grenadier's Hill Memorial and one of them was doused in paint. Three commemorative tablets of the Foreign Legion in World War II were defaced on the territory of the Vaivara Blue Hills Museum, while a monument to fallen soldiers was pushed over on the side of the Tallinn-Narva highway," Indrek Püvi, head of the Narva Police Department told ERR Russian news.

The Eastern Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR that the search for the vandals is underway and detectives have been on the scene.

"We take such incidents seriously and will do our best to ascertain the perpetrators. A detective has visited the scene to collect evidence, and we will launch criminal proceedings," Püvi added.

Ivika Maidre, director of the museum in Vaivara, told rus.err.ee that she believes the act of vandalism took place the night before Tuesday. "I have not seen what has been done for myself as I'm in Narva leading a tour to mark Europe Day," Maidre said.

Unlike regular Nazi Germany troops, the Waffen SS was made up of volunteers from both occupied and unoccupied territories. The Baltic units of the Waffen SS were not war criminals and did not follow Hitler's ideology, a document signed by John Maccloy, chairman of the U.S. investigative committee in Germany in 1950, reads.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

