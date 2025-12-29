Gallery: Estonia's Valaste Falls become icy winter wonderland

Valaste Falls in Ida-Viru County have become an icy winter wonderland thanks to the recent freezing temperatures.

This naturally-crafted work of art is continuing to develop, with strong winds on Monday blowing more water from the waterfall onto trees, where it froze due to the sub-zero temperatures.

The ice world is expected to be visible for a long time, as no thaw is expected in Valaste in the near future.

Since last winter, Valaste Falls has changed its address, and is now in Jõhvi Municipality for the very first time.

After Estonia regained independence, it was located in Kohtla Municipality. Following administrative reforms in 2017, when Kohtla Municipality merged with Kohtla-Nõmme and Toila municipalities, Valaste became a part of Toila Municipality. However, everything changed this fall when Toila merged with Jõhvi Municipality.

---

