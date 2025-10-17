Tallinn to clear snow citywide this winter, residents can report issues

Starting November 1, the City of Tallinn will clear snow and ice from streets and sidewalks citywide. Residents can report issues 24/7 online or by phone.

This winter, the city will manage all public sidewalks for the first time. Last year, it maintained 260,000 square meters; this season it will add 440,000 more.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said the precise mapping of the capital's public sidewalks and competitive bids for snow removal contracts in all eight districts will save the city nearly €5 million a year. He added that the city plans to improve sidewalk conditions in coming years to ensure pedestrian safety.

Property owners will remain responsible for access routes, icicles, leaves and other debris.

District contractors will handle sidewalks and smaller streets, while major thoroughfares and key traffic nodes will be managed by the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

Kadriorg Park crews will keep city sidewalks clear in Central Tallinn.

The city will monitor snow removal using on-site inspections as well as GPS tracking, photos and cameras. Contractors have over 200 machines ready for the season to keep streets and sidewalks clear.

Residents can report uncleared or slippery sidewalks or snow piles that block movement 24/7 by calling 14 410 or online at annateada.ee.

For more city snow removal details and resident resources, visit the City of Tallinn website.

