X!

Tallinn to clear snow citywide this winter, residents can report issues

News
Snow plows at work in Tallinn. January 2025.
Snow plows at work in Tallinn. January 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Starting November 1, the City of Tallinn will clear snow and ice from streets and sidewalks citywide. Residents can report issues 24/7 online or by phone.

This winter, the city will manage all public sidewalks for the first time. Last year, it maintained 260,000 square meters; this season it will add 440,000 more.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said the precise mapping of the capital's public sidewalks and competitive bids for snow removal contracts in all eight districts will save the city nearly €5 million a year. He added that the city plans to improve sidewalk conditions in coming years to ensure pedestrian safety.

Property owners will remain responsible for access routes, icicles, leaves and other debris.

District contractors will handle sidewalks and smaller streets, while major thoroughfares and key traffic nodes will be managed by the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

Kadriorg Park crews will keep city sidewalks clear in Central Tallinn.

The city will monitor snow removal using on-site inspections as well as GPS tracking, photos and cameras. Contractors have over 200 machines ready for the season to keep streets and sidewalks clear.

Residents can report uncleared or slippery sidewalks or snow piles that block movement 24/7 by calling 14 410 or online at annateada.ee.

For more city snow removal details and resident resources, visit the City of Tallinn website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonian prosthetic technician helping Ukrainian soldiers get back to active life

19:48

Duo Ruut: We only started playing the zither by chance

19:30

EU has no plans to allocate new funds for the drone defense initiative

18:43

Estonian court rejects bid to close case against ex-Ukraine aid NGO chief

18:10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

17:30

Estonian number 1 Hein may keep place in Werder Bremen side on Saturday

16:18

Expert: Russia faces recruitment issues, but no sign of reducing efforts

15:54

Experts divided over building underground tunnels in Tallinn

15:36

Voter turnout in Estonia's local elections could top 60 percent

15:21

Tallinn to clear snow citywide this winter, residents can report issues

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

09:15

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

08:20

Pollster: Center's grip on Tallinn hanging on EKRE and Parempoolsed's results

16.10

Finnish company keen to take over operations at Pärnu Airport

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo