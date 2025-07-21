Tallinn votes to clear snow from all streets in the capital

Tallinn will clear snow from all streets owned by the city this coming winter, shifting responsibility away from residents, after councillors voted for the measure on Monday. it also agreed to stop using leaf blowers.

The Tallinn City Council approved the amendment to the city's maintenance regulations with 43 votes in favor and 26 against.

Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Department, along with the district governments, will be tasked with removing snow and ice, and carrying out de-icing.

They will also be responsible for cleaning up the materials used for de-icing on sidewalks owned by the city that lie between private property and the adjacent roadway.

Until now, the responsibility for these tasks rested with the owner of the adjoining property.

In exceptional cases and with the approval of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Department, chlorides may be used on the city's pedestrian and cycling paths for snow and ice control.

"I'm pleased that Tallinn has finally joined the ranks of Estonian municipalities where the city no longer burdens residents and homeowners with the task of maintaining city-owned property. I hope Tallinn will serve as an example for other cities that have not yet made or managed to make this decision," said city councillor Priidu Pärna, co-presenter of the draft.

Leaf blowers banned

Man using a leaf blower in a park. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The city also banned the use of internal combustion engine leaf blowers by city institutions and for maintenance work performed under contracts with the city.

The only exception is for leaf blowers designed to be mounted on tractors or specialized motor vehicles.

Going forward, leaf blowers may only be used in public spaces for collecting leaves.

Use for any other purpose that causes dust to be blown into the air is prohibited.

