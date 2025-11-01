Most speeders in Saaremaa are visitors to the island, police say

Even with fines doubled this year, more drivers are being caught speeding on the Western Estonian island of Saaremaa — and police say most aren't locals.

In the first nine months of 2025, mobile speed cameras on the island snapped more than 6,200 violations — more than twice the number seen three years ago. Patrols also caught another 900 speeders, mostly along Kuressaare–Kuivastu Highway.

"Much of drivers' behavior is determined by ferry schedules," said Ahto Aulik, senior commissioner of the Kuressaare Police Department.

He stressed that drivers need to plan their time carefully so they won't feel forced to speed to make the ferry.

While most drinking-related offenses involve locals, speeding is overwhelmingly a problem caused by outsiders.

Over 1,700 traffic violations have been recorded this year in Saare County, with more than 900 for speeding. Of those speeders, 87 percent were non-residents.

"Much of this happens in the summer, when Saare County sees a lot of visitors from elsewhere in Estonia," Aulik added.

While earlier figures don't include violations caught by mobile speed camera, nationwide, more than 73,000 traffic violations have been recorded in the first nine months of 2025, over 3,000 more than last year.

Raising fines hasn't curbed reckless driving either. So far, fines have brought in nearly €12 million across Estonia this year.

Police warn that fall darkness reduces visibility, meaning it's actually safer to drive below the posted speed limit.

"In the dark, limited visibility limits how far you can see," the Kuressaare police official said, reminding drivers that the faster you're driving, the longer your stopping distance effectively gets.

