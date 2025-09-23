Drivers urged to look out for wildlife on the roads as nights get darker

The Transport Administration is urging drivers to take more care as autumn arrives, a time of year when larger wildlife can be more active, including when crossing roads.

Wild animals always have the right of way when crossing the road, the authority notes.

The rutting season for large ungulates (elk and red deer. September–October, wild boar in December–January) and the upcoming driven hunting season also increase animal activity.

"This more active period means an increase in occurrences of wild animals ending up on the roads more often than usual, thereby increasing the risk of collisions between cars and wild animals. Therefore, it is important that we as road users are especially cautious and notice wild animals approaching the road. It is also worth remembering that if one wild animal crosses the road, others may follow," Villu Lükk, Head of the Environmental Management Unit at the administration, said.

"Wild animals often have their own specific walking paths and many of them also cross roads, which is why it is important to follow warning signs and reduce speed if necessary," he went on.

Urmas Salmu, Manager of the Estonian Hunters Society's project "Wild Animals on the Road," said: "In dusk and darkness, it is important to observe the edges of the roads in the beam of your headlights. If you notice a wild animal, reduce your speed and turn on your hazard lights, to safely pass or stop if necessary. While driving, focus only on the road and its edges and avoid other activities. If the animal is already on the road, do not use the horn – the animal may get scared and turn back the way it came."

He also noted many larger animals including elk and roe deer, due to the alignment of their eyes, perceive spatiality differently than do humans—

"They are also unable to assess how fast the light is approaching them or how great the distance that separates them from the vehicle is," he noted.

The administration operates an interactive roadmap (link in Estonian) which shows wildlife fatalities on the roads in the period 2009-2018.

Road users in Estonia are warned of wild animal-prone road sections by international wildlife roadsigns which must be heeded while driving. These signs are placed where wild animal accidents have actually occurred or where animals frequently appear, often in conjunction with hunting associations.

'Animals are always on the main road' and 'If you see an animal, slow down,' read the slogans on this info campaign from the Transport Administration. Source: Transport Administration.

Additionally, many fenced road sections across Estonia have wild animal crossings with warning markings. For instance along the four-lane Kose-Võõbu section of the Tallinn-Tartu highway, an electronic detection system warns drivers of large animals, at three crossings. Sensors detect approaching animals, triggering flashing signs and reducing the speed limit to 70 km/h.

The Transport Administration also last week launched warnings on LED info boards for when it is dark. This information is updated in areas where wild animals are known to cross the road.

Generally, drivers should remain vigilant among forest thickets and near fields, especially during times of less daylight, such as before sunrise and after sunset, when wild animals are naturally more active.

Given the size of some larger wildlife found in Estonia, care should also be taken when driving for the sake of the safety of the driver and any passengers.

The administration has also drawn up seven tips to avoid accidents involving larger wildlife, which mostly coincide with broader road safety best practices:

Focus on driving and do not use your phone or other smart devices while driving.

Select the appropriate and safe speed including bearing in mind weather conditions. Animals can be more active in wet or windy weather.

Pay attention to road signs and info.

Be particularly alert around dawn and dusk.

If a game animal is on the road or on the side of the road, slow down and put on your hazard lights, but do not brake suddenly or lose control of your vehicle. A second and third animal may follow a first one.

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Always keep your car headlights clean, and clear of snow during winter.

Pay special attention when vehicles are oncoming, and reduce speed as well.

If you do unfortunately collide with a wild animal you should:

Stop at a safe spot and turn on your hazard and side lights, and don a hi-vis vest when exiting the vehicle.

Report an animal injury, even if the animal has fled the scene, or death on the national info hotline on 1247, giving your location (using a geo location app if possible). Do NOT call the national emergency line for this purpose, though naturally call this number (112) in the event of human injuries.

Provide as much information on the animal as possible on the animal's description.

Another map from the Transport Administration (link in Estonian) also overlays where larger wildlife roadkill incidents have happened, giving an overview of accident hotspots where even more care must be taken.

