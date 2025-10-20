Speed limits lowered in dangerous traffic areas to prevent accidents

Lower speed limits and extra hazard notification road signs were installed across Estonia on Monday in dangerous areas by the Transport Administration in a bid to improve road safety.

The work will continue until early November and aims to prevent traffic accidents and reduce risks in these areas until more comprehensive reconstruction can take place, the agency said.

A total of 20 locations were selected: 16 intersections and 4 pedestrian crossing areas, with speed limits to be lowered at about half of them.

"We are marking places where more accidents have occurred or where the risk of recurrence is high," explained Janno Vilberg, the Transport Administration's hazardous locations expert. "Warning signs are not merely visual elements; their purpose is to prompt drivers to adjust their speed and be more aware of their surroundings, which in turn helps prevent accidents."

The new signs have been installed across the country. Source: Transpordiamet

The agency will evaluate the impact of the signs for several years. The goal is that within five years of the markings being installed, there will be no fatal accidents at any of the marked locations, and the number of injuries will be reduced by at least half.

"The marking of hazardous locations is a temporary but important step until the sites undergo reconstruction," Vilberg added. "If accidents continue despite the markings, we will analyze the reasons and consider advancing these locations on the reconstruction priority list."

The total cost of the marking is approximately €28,000.

Each hazardous location will be marked with a specific warning sign and an additional text panel reading "Liiklusohtlik koht". The signs feature a yellow-green fluorescent background screen. In many places, the warning signs will also be accompanied by speed limit signs.

--

