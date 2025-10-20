X!

Speed limits lowered in dangerous traffic areas to prevent accidents

News
The new road signs warn drivers about dangerous areas.
The new road signs warn drivers about dangerous areas. Source: Transpordiamet
News

Lower speed limits and extra hazard notification road signs were installed across Estonia on Monday in dangerous areas by the Transport Administration in a bid to improve road safety.

The work will continue until early November and aims to prevent traffic accidents and reduce risks in these areas until more comprehensive reconstruction can take place, the agency said.

A total of 20 locations were selected: 16 intersections and 4 pedestrian crossing areas, with speed limits to be lowered at about half of them.

"We are marking places where more accidents have occurred or where the risk of recurrence is high," explained Janno Vilberg, the Transport Administration's hazardous locations expert. "Warning signs are not merely visual elements; their purpose is to prompt drivers to adjust their speed and be more aware of their surroundings, which in turn helps prevent accidents."

The new signs have been installed across the country. Source: Transpordiamet

The agency will evaluate the impact of the signs for several years. The goal is that within five years of the markings being installed, there will be no fatal accidents at any of the marked locations, and the number of injuries will be reduced by at least half.

"The marking of hazardous locations is a temporary but important step until the sites undergo reconstruction," Vilberg added. "If accidents continue despite the markings, we will analyze the reasons and consider advancing these locations on the reconstruction priority list."

The total cost of the marking is approximately €28,000.

Each hazardous location will be marked with a specific warning sign and an additional text panel reading "Liiklusohtlik koht". The signs feature a yellow-green fluorescent background screen. In many places, the warning signs will also be accompanied by speed limit signs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:47

Speed limits lowered in dangerous traffic areas to prevent accidents

14:43

Eesti 200 chair: We did better than expected at local elections

14:23

Estonia to borrow up to €500 million more to cover the deficit

14:14

Expert: Russia keeping up costly armored assaults in eastern Ukraine despite failures

13:56

Kõlvart: We had hoped to get more seats in Tallinn Updated

13:34

Estonian YouTuber defies controversy with strong support in Tartu vote

12:54

Katri Raik: Stalnuhhin's large vote count is a protest by Narva residents

12:41

Estonian schools' fall break sends air travel soaring at Tallinn Airport

12:19

Helme: EKRE needs a new strategy in Tallinn

11:34

Latvia's new Salacgriva bridge on Via Baltica partially opens on Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.10

Preliminary data: Turnout at Estonia's 2025 local election rises to 59.2% Updated

02:22

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

01:10

Center wins in Tallinn, but may struggle to form coalition

19.10

Turnout up in Estonia's local elections compared with 2021 despite e-vote dip

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

19.10

Watch: Local election e-vote counting in the Riigikogu

08:12

Electricity price in Estonia to peak at €1,000 Monday morning

02:03

Isamaa narrowly beats Reform Party in Tartu

09:47

Center: Proposal for Tallinn coalition with Isamaa would be logical next step

08:33

Mihhail Stalnuhhin's electoral list wins most seats in Narva

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo