Authority wants average speed checks for Saaremaa's Kuivastu-Kuressaare road

To improve road safety, the Transport Administration believes average speeds should ideally be measured along the full route from Kuivastu on Muhu to the Saaremaa capital of Kuressaare — and other major high-traffic roads. But current Estonian law and the existing budget don't allow for it.

Nordic countries, Latvia and Lithuania have already implemented average speed monitoring on high-traffic road sections. While Latvia is increasing its use of this measure, Estonia's government has yet to approve its own — and, allegedly due to a lack of funding, it isn't expected to do so in the coming years.

Yet, officials responsible for traffic safety in Estonia would like to see a tool like this used to improve road safety and save lives.

The Transport Administration has promised to install a stationary speed camera in the Muhu island village of Liiva following two fatal crashes.

In Saaremaa's case, the authority would like to see average speeds monitored along the entire Kuressaare-Kuivastu route.

"We've been measuring speeds there over the years, and speeding actually occurs along that entire stretch — not only on Muhu, but also further on toward Kuressaare," explained Janno Vilberg, a road safety risk expert at the Transport Administration.

According to Vilberg, the Estonian road authority has also looked into how neighboring countries are using such systems, and believes they would help improve road safety.

"Currently, implementing automatic average speed checks has been included in the traffic safety program and its implementation plan, and the Estonian Traffic Committee has also approved it as an action item, but right now, the funding to, let's say, implement this is not reflected in the state budget strategy," he explained. "That means there's currently no financial backing for it.

The expert noted that such systems should ideally be deployed on main highways first. He added that he believes they should also be implemented on the Ääsmäe-Haapsalu section of the highway that leads toward Rohuküla — the port connecting the Estonian mainland to Hiiumaa.

