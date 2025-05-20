X!

Authority wants average speed checks for Saaremaa's Kuivastu-Kuressaare road

News
Sign posted on Järvevana tee in Tallinn indicating the testing of average speed checks.
Sign posted on Järvevana tee in Tallinn indicating the testing of average speed checks. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

To improve road safety, the Transport Administration believes average speeds should ideally be measured along the full route from Kuivastu on Muhu to the Saaremaa capital of Kuressaare — and other major high-traffic roads. But current Estonian law and the existing budget don't allow for it.

Nordic countries, Latvia and Lithuania have already implemented average speed monitoring on high-traffic road sections. While Latvia is increasing its use of this measure, Estonia's government has yet to approve its own — and, allegedly due to a lack of funding, it isn't expected to do so in the coming years.

Yet, officials responsible for traffic safety in Estonia would like to see a tool like this used to improve road safety and save lives.

The Transport Administration has promised to install a stationary speed camera in the Muhu island village of Liiva following two fatal crashes.

In Saaremaa's case, the authority would like to see average speeds monitored along the entire Kuressaare-Kuivastu route.

"We've been measuring speeds there over the years, and speeding actually occurs along that entire stretch — not only on Muhu, but also further on toward Kuressaare," explained Janno Vilberg, a road safety risk expert at the Transport Administration.

According to Vilberg, the Estonian road authority has also looked into how neighboring countries are using such systems, and believes they would help improve road safety.

"Currently, implementing automatic average speed checks has been included in the traffic safety program and its implementation plan, and the Estonian Traffic Committee has also approved it as an action item, but right now, the funding to, let's say, implement this is not reflected in the state budget strategy," he explained. "That means there's currently no financial backing for it.

The expert noted that such systems should ideally be deployed on main highways first. He added that he believes they should also be implemented on the Ääsmäe-Haapsalu section of the highway that leads toward Rohuküla — the port connecting the Estonian mainland to Hiiumaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

New Pärnu bridge nears completion

19:51

Tartu sending 3 vehicles to sister city Lviv after fundraising campaign

19:48

PM critical of Social Insurance Board chief over pension pay out issues

19:36

Gallery: Teachers demonstrate over pay in front of Riigikogu

19:26

Watch: Eurovision winner 'Wasted Love' performed in Estonian

19:06

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

18:32

Authority wants average speed checks for Saaremaa's Kuivastu-Kuressaare road

18:04

Estonian MPs going on nuclear energy-focused visit to Canada

17:36

Tallinn to take over street lighting, terminate tender process

17:05

Toomas Annuk named new Estonian women's national basketball team head coach

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

07:46

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

19.05

Where are populations youngest and oldest in Estonia?

19.05

Agency: Estonia has urged ships to avoid Russian waters in Baltic Sea since 2022

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo