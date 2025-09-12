Estonia collects €912 million more taxes than last year

Estonia's state budget took in €8.8 billion in taxes in the first seven months of 2025, up €912 million from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said.

Tax receipts rose on the back of labor taxes, rate changes and major transactions before and after hikes. In July alone, €1.3 billion was collected, €40 million more than in the same month last year, the ministry added.

According to Raili Roosimaa, deputy director general for taxes at the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), this year's collections have remained on a strong growth path each month. She said labor tax receipts are mainly being driven by wage growth and a strong payroll, which was up 5.4 percent on year.

"Tax rate changes and reduced allowances for individuals have also had a significant impact," she added.

Personal income tax receipts grew 21 percent, or €289 million, fueled by the higher tax rate and the loss of several deductions, which meant less money was refunded than in previous years.

Social tax receipts were up by €159 million, driven by rising wage payments.

VAT receipts boosted by rate hike

Value-added tax (VAT) receipts climbed by €161 million in seven months. The new standard VAT rate, which took effect in July, pushed receipts €28 million higher than the same month last year.

Roosimaa said VAT receipts have been boosted by rising prices, the unusually high June take ahead of the rate hike as well as the higher VAT rate itself.

Corporate income tax receipts were up €163 million on year over seven months, but fell sharply in July, dropping nearly €50 million compared with July 2024. Roosimaa noted last year's July take was unusually high due to banks' strong performance and large one-off profit payouts.

Excise duties mostly up, tax debt edges down

Excise duty receipts stayed on an upward trend overall, though alcohol excise receipts dropped by €6.5 million after heavy stockpiling ahead of last year's hike.

As of August 1, tax debts stood at €415 million, down €915,000 from a month earlier. Of that, 11.6 percent was deferred.

The number of debtors fell by nearly 16,800 in July, largely due to payment of the motor vehicle tax, or car tax. VAT debt, however, rose by nearly €1 million.

Roosimaa said the VAT debt is likely linked to June's surge in transactions before the rate hike, which swelled declared sums but reduced firms' ability to pay in July.

"We see that 88.3 percent of July due-date claims were paid on time, slightly down from before," she said, adding that she hoped claims would be settled by year's end.

