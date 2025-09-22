X!

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

News
Stacks of euro bills.
Stacks of euro bills. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's state budget will increase by 9.4 percent – €1.8 billion – next year to €20.9 billion, figures from the Ministry of Finance show. Almost half of the additional money is allocated for defense.

Overall, expenses will increase by €1.4 billion and investments by €0.4 billion.

Of the total budget, €19.6 billion is defined as expenses, which will rise by 7.7 percent (€1.4 billion). Planned investments amount to €1.3 billion, 44.4 percent (€0.4 billion) more than in 2025.

Budget revenues are expected to increase by 5.1 percent (€0.8 billion) compared to this year, reaching €18.6 billion.

The government is forecasting a deficit of €1.6 billion, but due to unexpectedly strong tax receipts, it will likely be smaller.

However, the gap between revenues, expenses, and investments next year will reach €2.3 billion, 64.3 percent larger than planned in 2025.

Much of the additional money will be spent on defense and salary rises.

Defense has been allocated €845 million, which is 46.9 percent of the extra funding for investments.

Some public sector employees – such as teachers, rescuers, police officers, cultural workers, and special care staff – will see their salaries rise by up to 10 percent. This will cost €117 million, or 6.5 percent of the additional funding.

The government is also planning to scrap the two-percentage-point income tax increase and introduce a standard tax-free minimum income of €700 for all citizens. This will reduce state budget revenues by €780 million.

Without these tax cuts, the deficit would be €1.52 billion instead of €2.3 billion. It would have risen by 8.6 percent rather than 64.3 percent.

The Ministry of Finance said Estonia's net debt burden will increase by €1.6 billion next year. National debt will reach 25.9 percent of GDP, having grown sharply over the last five years.

The draft of next year's state budget is expected to be made public on Wednesday, September 24.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:37

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

16:09

State Electoral Office pays TikTokers €6,600 for youth campaign

15:39

Peeter Kaasik: The Forest Brothers during the German occupation

15:01

Live at 5 p.m: UN Security Council discusses Russia's 12-minute Estonian airspace breach

14:21

Estonia to learn drone defense from Ukraine after airspace breach

14:19

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

13:56

Gallery: New Tallinn group show celebrates artist, curator Reet Varblane

13:19

Rene Varek: The car as an icon of freedom

12:42

Spanish slugs overrunning Estonia almost no use for compost or biogas

12:11

Tomas Jermalavičius: NATO's MIGraine

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

21.09

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route Updated

07:44

President Trump backs defending Baltics and Poland from Russia

07:45

NATO fighters scrambled to escort Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

08:12

New strong opioids causing drug deaths in Estonia

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo