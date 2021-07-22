Wine and spirit bottles can be recycled from autumn

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Bottles of wine. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Wine, spirit and syrup bottles can be recycled from the autumn after an amendment was made to the Packaging Act. However, joining the system is voluntary for companies.

From the autumn, it will be possible to take the bottles to recycling stations (taaraautomaat) and claim back the deposit money paid in stores. While some cans and bottles can already be recycled not all of them can be. Wine, spirit and syrup bottles will soon be added to the list.

Kertu Sapelkov, chief specialist at the Environmental Management Department of the Ministry of the Environment, said the recycling scheme is voluntary but should encourage higher rates of recycling.

"This change will increase the motivation of the packaging company, the seller of packaged goods and the end consumer to reuse and return other packaging in larger quantities," said Sapelkov.

Producer responsibility organization Eesti Pandipakend will run the scheme. The company deals with administrating and organizing collection, transport, sorting, counting and recycling of deposit-subjected packaging across Estonia.

Kaupo Karba, CEO of Eesti Pandipakend, said it is easy for entrepreneurs to join the scheme but no producers have done so yet. Discussions have been held and the first companies will join in the autumn.

She also said the change will increase recycling. "The deposit system enables the collection of an average of nine types of packaging out of ten, for all types of materials - plastic, metal and glass packaging. Although glass bottles are already actively collected in Estonia, such a result has not yet been achieved," Karba said.

One of the founders of Estonian wine producer Nudist told ERR on Wednesday that the company is ready to join the new system and their application has been submitted.

Liviko's marketing director Eve Nõmm said that the spirit producer has not yet joined the system but there have been discussions on this topic. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:55

Heatwave leads to ice cream, beverage packaging shortage

09:24

Flora lose Champions League qualifier first leg encounter at Legia Warsaw

08:56

Wine and spirit bottles can be recycled from autumn

08:24

Vaccination chief: Pharmacies' role in vaccinations cannot be understated

21.07

Bookseller Rahva Raamat 2020 profits up over 50 percent on year

21.07

EKRE presidential candidate Henn Põlluaas' starts campaign tour

21.07

Tallinn ambulance boss rejects unvaccinated staff calls for his resignation

21.07

Gallery: Cycle bridge connecting two Tallinn streets under development

21.07

Just over 1,700 local government seats up for grabs at October's election

21.07

Estonia's 3x3 basketball team gets familiar draw for Europe Cup final

21.07

Noted musician Tõnu Aare dies

21.07

Family physicians awaiting clear restrictions for unvaccinated people

21.07

Züleyxa Izmailova: Climate package ambition must be retained on state level

21.07

Farewell to Enn Tarto

21.07

AK: African Swine Flu a threat in parts of Estonia

21.07

Health Board: Infections rising, per 100,000 rate to exceed 100 in August

21.07

Long heatwave can cause locally grown tomatoes to fall into deficit

21.07

Stroomi beach in Tallinn greenlit for swimming again

21.07

Local municipality and ministry positive about VKG's pulp mill plan

21.07

Central bank requires home loan issuing caution for SEB, Swedbank

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: