Archeologists find burnt grains at Rosma ancient settlement site

Charred grains found during an archeological dig at the Rosma ancient settlement site.
Open gallery
4 photos
An archeological dig at the Rosma ancient settlement site near the city of Põlva has unearthed charred grains from ancient times.

There is a slight indentation in the middle part of the Rosma ancient settlement in which archeologists were hoping to find the site of a well. Instead, the dig revealed charred grains.

"We believe that there are one or more buildings dug into the ground here and that there was a fire. And we have uncovered grains that makes for the most special find here as only nine or ten have been discovered in Estonia in the past," archeology master's student Mairi Kaseorg said.

The unearthed grains will be sent to a laboratory where their age and species will be determined.

"We have very few burnt cereals that can give us an idea of ancient agriculture. We can speculate as to how old these are. The buildings yielded no shards of ceramics made using a potter's wheel. Therefore, they could be from the Viking age, considering other dates from this site," professor of archeology Heiki Valk said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

