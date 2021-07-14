Gallery: Rare untouched burial site found in Pärnu County

An archeological expedition from the Estonian History Museum discovered an untouched burial site in Lääneranna municipality in Pärnu County recently, likely containing the remains of a young girl during late antiquity.

There were references to Keblaste village in Lääneranna municipality being a potential location for archeological findings around the Second World War, when spearheads, knives and bracelets were found in the area, later taken to Pärnu Museum, where they are today.

Estonian History Museum archeologist Mati Mandel recently discovered a completely untouched burial in the area. "What is significant is that when we are talking about burial places in the late antiquity, we are talking about stone graves, where burials are covered with rocks. But there are also graves where there are no rocks or there are very few and this is one of them," Mandel said.

The archeologists found bones and jewelry buried 40 cm in the ground. "It seems it is a child, likely a young girl. Bone examination will tell us how old she was. The objects are very interesting, it seems like there is at least one ring for adults there," Mandel said.

The identity of the girl is now the question waiting to be answered. There have been findings at the Keblaste cemetery from the 10th century to the beginning of the 13th, but many burials have been ruined in the process of agriculture and some findings have lost context.

--

