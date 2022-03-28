Ministries to join forces to protect historical natural sacred sites

Kaali meteorite crater and sacred site.
Kaali meteorite crater and sacred site. Source: maavald.ee
Minister of Culture Tiit Terik and Minister of the Environment Erki Savisaar have signed a mutual intentions agreement aimed at caring for Estonia's natural sacred sites. The accord will see sacred natural sites mapped and conserved, with data made available to current and future generations.

"Natural sacred sites are a meeting point of our cultural and natural heritage," Minister of Culture Tiit Terik said, adding that it is important to keep them in use. Terik said that such sites might be damaged or lost if awareness is allowed to wane.

The minister said that the agreement prioritizes continuing the process of mapping out sacred natural sites until the inventory is complete.

Minister of the Environment Erki Savisaar commended the Estonian National Heritage Board for work done on that heading, adding that heritage conservation experts have thoroughly studied more than half of ancient Estonian parishes. "This work need to be continued," he said. Savisaar also said that the Environmental Investments Center has contributed €416,126 for corresponding efforts over the last five years.

Natural sacred sites are historical places of healing, sacrifice religious or ritual activities – forests, trees, springs, rivers, rocks or different landscapes.

Marju Kõivupuu, senior research fellow at the Tallinn University Center of Landscape and Culture and chair of the natural sacred sites expert committee, said that efforts are being made to inventory and carry out preliminary analysis of all natural sacred sites in Estonia by the Estonian heritage conservation's jubilee year in 2025.

Editor: Macus Turovski

