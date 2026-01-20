X!

New Vabamu exhibition tells stories of Estonia's worldwide diaspora

"Estonia Worldwide." Source: Press materials
A new exhibition about Estonians around the world opens at the Vabamu Museum in Tallinn this week. "Estonia Worldwide" tells the stories of Estonian diaspora communities, including their departures, returns and creation of new homes abroad.

"Estonia Worldwide" is an exhibition about the bonds that unite communities, about identity and about a global Estonia – that exists across the world.

Migration has always been part of what it means to be human and emigree communities have also always been part of the history of what we know nowadays as Estonia.

"Estonia Worldwide" focuses on the story of Estonian migration – from the mid-19th century to the present day. Just as there have been three major waves of Estonian migration, the exhibition is also divided into three separate yet interconnected parts.

The first part of the exhibition explores diaspora communities that emerged during the second half of the 19th century, as well as the Estonian diaspora during the country's first period of independence.

The second section focuses on deportees and refugees in the midst of World War II, along with the years of occupation that followed – highlighting the preservation of Estonian identity and statehood while those communities were in exile.

Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn. Source: Vabamu

The third component brings the story into the modern day, zooming in on emigration since Estonia regained independence.

"Estonian history clearly shows us the importance of cross-border connections in maintaining freedom," said Martin Vaino, one of the exhibition's curators. "The contributions of Estonians living abroad have always been invaluable – whether demanding Estonian autonomy in St. Petersburg, maintaining state and cultural continuity while in exile, or the daily activities of all Estonians who are living abroad today," Vaino explained.

The story of Estonia Worldwide is also part of  Vabamu's own story.

The museum's founder, Olga Kistler-Ritso, was a diaspora Estonian at more than one time in her life. Kistler-Ritso was born in Kyiv in 1920. After her father was arrested by the Bolsheviks, she later managed to receive safe passage to Estonia thanks to her uncle's railway connections and the aid of the Red Cross.

Kistler-Ritso fled Estonia to Germany in autumn 1944, where she worked as an eye doctor and pediatrician in displaced persons camps. She emigrated the U.S. in 1949, where she lived for the rest of her life.

"Estonia Worldwide" opens at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn on Wednesday, January 21. More information is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

