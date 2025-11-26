Ukrainian artists in Estonia documentary series showing at Vabamu

U.S. filmmaker Parker Watt's documentary series about Ukrainian artists in Estonia is being shown at the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn until the end of the year.

Vabamu now hosts a new screen installation in its Freedom Hall, showing clips from "Resilient Expression: Ukrainian Artists in Estonia," a documentary series created by U.S. filmmaker and Fulbright scholar Parker Watt.

"Resilient Expression" consists of 11 interview-based episodes, each highlighting a different Ukrainian artist or collective. Through his work, Watt explores how Ukrainian artists living in Estonia use culture as a form of resilience, self-expression, and quiet resistance in a time of war.

Filmed over the course of a year, the series captures artists both in conversation and at work, allowing their personal stories to unfold through music, visual art, performance and other creative forms.

The series will be screened at Vabamu until the end of 2025, offering visitors a chance to engage with Watt's work, which captures contemporary stories of art, identity and resilience.

The series was first presented publicly at Vabamu on October 17

Last month, ERR News published a feature article in which Parker Watt discussed his experience of creating "Resilient Expression" during his time in Estonia.

That article can be found here.

More information about the project is available here.

