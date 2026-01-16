US filmmaker's documentary about Ukrainian artists in Estonia showing in Tartu

U.S. filmmaker Parker Watt's documentary about Ukrainian artists in Estonia is being shown in a special one-off free screening in Tartu this January.

"Resilient Expression: Ukrainian Artists in Estonia" by U.S. filmmaker Parker Watt consists of 11 interview-based episodes, each highlighting a different Ukrainian artist or collective.

Through his work, Watt explores how Ukrainian artists living in Estonia use culture as a form of resilience, self-expression, and quiet resistance in a time of war.

Filmed over the course of a year, the series captures artists both in conversation and at work, allowing their personal stories to unfold through music, visual art, performance and other creative forms.

The series was first presented publicly at theVabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn last October.

On Sunday, January 25, all 11 episodes will be shown in a one-off screening at Tartu's Elektriteater from 6 p.m. The scrrening is free to attend, with no tickets or pre-registration required. To avoid disappointment, those who wish to see the film are advised to arrive early.

The event also includes a Q and A session with Parker Watt after the screening.

Parker Watt. Source: Parker Watt

In September, Watt told ERR News he believes approaching conversations about Ukraine through the prism of art can help change ways people engage with the country and its story.

"Art is something people can become emotionally invested in and see the value of – as well as the need for it to continue," he said. "These people's voices speak for themselves and it's hard to argue with someone's personal experience."

Last year, ERR News published a feature article in which Parker Watt discussed his experience of creating "Resilient Expression" during his time in Estonia.

That article can be found here.

More information about the screening in Tartu is available here.

Those who are unable to make it to Tartu for the screening on January 25 can also watch the full movie on YouTube via the link here.

