Gallery: Young Estonian artists' art auction exhibition opens

An exhibition of young Estonian artists has opened in Tallinn, ahead of their works being auctioned later in the month.

A total of 269 artists submitted works for the "Osta noort kunsti" ("Buy Young Art") spring auction, including 30 making their debut, and 92 works were selected.

The auction is built on the principle that art should be accessible to as wide an audience as possible and to suit all budgets. "Artists set the starting prices for their works themselves. This year, the lowest starting price is just one euro and the highest is €2,000, although in the past the final price of a single piece has risen to more than €20,000," said auction organizer and Art & Tonic gallery owner Reigo Kuivjõgi.

"Interest in the auction grows every year, and this year's record number of applicants once again shows that young artists have a strong desire to bring their work before the public. Our goal is to provide them with visibility while also bringing domestic art closer to buyers," Kuivjõgi went on.

The gallery owner said this year's selection introduces artists at different stages of their creative journeys and highlights the diversity and development trends of contemporary young art.

"Both already recognized authors and completely new names are represented. Based on what we have seen, it is clear that the younger generation has tremendous potential, and I believe that some of the participants in this exhibition will become top-tier artists in the future," Kuivjõgi went on.

The "Osta noort kunsti" exhibition is open to visitors free of charge from May 1 to May 14 at the Art & Tonic gallery. The spring auction is to take place on May 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the same venue. Those unable to attend can join in via the osta.ee site.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!