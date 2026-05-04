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Kai kino to continue as an independent cinema

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The cinema at Kai Art Center.
The cinema at Kai Art Center. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Kai Art Center's cinema will be independently run in the future after several years of cooperation with Kino Sõprus comes to an end.

The program in the 70-seat cinema hall at Tallinn's Noblessner will continue from Wednesday to Sunday, with one screening each day at 6 p.m.

In addition to films in wider theatrical release, special screenings will also be organized, artist-curated programs will continue, and in May, lesser-known films by Lars von Trier will be shown. 

Kai cinema program manager Katariina Rebane confirmed that, for now, Sõprus will continue to assist them with technical support, but she does not rule out that in the future they will be able to operate entirely independently.

"In terms of orientation, we are on a similar track as Sõprus, Artis kino and Elektriteater—that is, European cinema and Estonian films, in other words, an arthouse cinema. Above all, we would like to reach the people of Põhja-Tallinn and attract them to this cinema; perhaps not everything has to be concentrated in the city center," she said.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Karmen Rebane

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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