Mart Einpalu offers six proposals for how to rein in young riders using powerful e-scooters in violation of the law.

I fully understand the police's concerns. Young people are increasingly riding more powerful electric scooters in traffic, and trying to catch them can feel like chasing the wind. They remove speed limiters, race around in groups, create dangerous situations, and the consequences of accidents can be tragic. And when things spiral out of control, everyone looks accusingly at the police and politicians: Why aren't you doing something?

It's only natural that under such pressure there is a temptation to take the scooter away from the offender and confiscate it.

Sirle Loigo, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's traffic supervision unit, compared scooters exceeding legal speed limits to weapons, narcotics and contraband cigarettes, the possession or handling of which is prohibited in Estonia. That comparison is inappropriate because possessing or handling a scooter is not illegal, whether the vehicle meets legal requirements or not. Using a noncompliant scooter is prohibited only in public traffic. These are fundamentally different situations.

Confiscation is one of the most far-reaching restrictions on property rights. Article 32 of the Constitution protects private property, and any such restriction must be necessary and proportionate. Estonia's Supreme Court has also found that confiscating an instrument used to commit an offense must be justified, among other things, by the likelihood that it could be used to commit similar violations again and that less severe measures have proven ineffective.

"Police must be given effective tools to stop violations and prevent them from recurring."

Should the police have the authority to remove a noncompliant vehicle from traffic? Of course they should. In fact, they already do. Police can seize a scooter from its user, place it in storage, process the violation and, if necessary, ask a court to order its confiscation.

A separate question is whether police should be given the power to permanently deprive someone of their property without prior judicial review. By the same logic, should police be able to confiscate a car on their own when its driver exceeds the speed limit by a factor of two? A car is also lawful property that, in a specific case, is being used unlawfully.

But let's return to the central issue: how do we bring law-breaking young riders of powerful e-scooters under control?

It is worth remembering that police have already seized such scooters and attempted to obtain confiscation orders through the courts. The courts have not granted those requests. We do not know the specific reasoning in all of those rulings, but considerations such as the inviolability of private property and the proportionality of confiscation were likely important. It is also possible that the police's applications were not sufficiently justified.

It is understandable that, eventually, a police officer may feel frustrated. You take the scooter away, return it, and before long it is back on the road. From that perspective, it is tempting to say: just give us the authority to confiscate it ourselves and the problem is solved. But is that really the right solution?

In my view, there are several underused options that could help ensure police do not feel powerless simply because they lack immediate confiscation authority.

First, fines work. The penalty must be high enough that breaking the law is not cheaper than following it.

Second, introduce a points system. Traffic violations could affect the validity of a young person's scooter permit and their future eligibility for a driver's license. Repeated and serious violations should also leave a mark on their future traffic record, including insurance bonus calculations.

Third, require community service. Young offenders could be directed to meaningful and educational work, for example at schools, the Transport Administration or the police, assisting with traffic safety programs or helping maintain bike paths and parking areas.

Fourth, involve parents more effectively. Parents are already included in the process, but results vary widely. Some immediately draw conclusions, while others remain entirely unaffected. Parents must understand that this is not a toy or a hobby but a vehicle capable of causing serious injury to both the child and others.

Fifth, return scooters only after they have been brought into compliance. Police should not return a noncompliant scooter until it has been modified to meet the requirements of the Traffic Act or there are guarantees it will not be used in public traffic. Storage and compliance costs should be borne by the owner.

Sixth, impose harsher penalties for repeat offenses. Fines should increase for repeated violations. If someone continues to break the law despite repeated penalties and other corrective measures, there is already a mechanism for petitioning a court to confiscate the vehicle.

Police must be given effective tools to stop violations and prevent them from recurring. Anyone tempted to break these rules should clearly understand the consequences. Effective law enforcement does not mean that every problem should be solved by giving the executive branch the authority to permanently take away someone's property.

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