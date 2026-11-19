More children are being reported as needing help, but many Estonian local governments lack the qualified staff and resources to provide adequate child protection services.

The Social Insurance Board (SKA) inspected child protection services in 19 local governments this year, finding systemic shortcomings in 11. Nine received formal orders to address the problems, while one was fined €250 for missing the deadline to fulfill an earlier order.

In the other eight cities and municipalities, inspectors found no systemic issues.

The SKA examines how local governments handle cases involving children in need of help. Inspectors select cases at random and look for recurring violations of the Child Protection Act, said Aasa Harjak, leading supervision specialist on the agency's Children's Wellbeing Team.

Harjak said a followup inspection is ordered when the same type of shortcoming appears systemically, rather than in just one isolated case.

"We schedule a followup inspection and flag the issue," she noted.

Such followup inspections were deemed necessary in the cities of Kohtla-Järve, Narva, Türi, Võru and Paide, as well as in Türi, Põltsamaa, Vormsi, Kihnu, Lääne-Harju and Viru-Nigula municipalities.

Several local governments have already met their deadlines for correcting various deficiencies in their child protection work. Viljandi, Haapsalu, and Põhja-Sakala and Tapa municipalities did so this year.

Others, including Paide, Sillamäe, and Saarde and Rapla municipalities, have until December 31, while Põlva, Ruhnu, Viru-Nigula and Rõuge municipalities have deadlines next year.

Paide's order concerned failures to adhere to legally required steps, including assessing children's assistance needs and deciding within the statutory timeframe whether to begin case management, said Mart-Peeter Erss, head of the city's social affairs department.

"The number of children needing help has grown steadily over the years," he said. The increase does not necessarily mean things have gotten worse, he added; more cases are simply being reported.

High turnover and lagging qualifications

Paide also struggled with staff turnover; at one point, the city had no child protection workers at all. The situation has improved, however, and since August, Paide has had three child protection workers on staff.

In Viru-Nigula, the municipal child protection worker had not obtained the required professional qualification within the allowed two years' time. The municipality has until the end of next June to address the issue.

Social affairs department director Maile Kubjas said the employee in question had expressed interest in moving on from the position, so the municipality plans to redistribute their duties to another employee, who will begin working toward the required qualification instead.

"They already have the other skills," Kubjas added.

The City of Keila, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a €250 fine this year after only partially meeting staff qualification requirements by an earlier order's deadline.

Piia Peterson, head of the city's social affairs department, explained that in Estonia, previously unqualified child protection workers have two years from starting the job to obtain a professional social work qualification.

"Even if they have earned a master's degree," she noted, adding that the process involves further training, self-assessment and the demonstration of relevant work experience and professional skills.

Legos in a kindergarten classroom. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Peterson acknowledged that one of Keila's two employees who lacked the required child protection qualifications managed to fulfill qualification requirements in time; the city has been given a new deadline for the other to follow suit.

Child protection work is emotionally demanding, the city official added, and qualified staff are in short supply.

At SKA, Harjak said orders issued to local governments over the years have generally fallen into two categories: failures to adhere to specific provisions of the Child Protection Act when assisting families, and failures to meet statutory requirements in the organization of child protection services.

"The most widespread problem is employees not obtaining their professional qualification within two years of starting the job," she said.

Even so, Harjak stressed that responsibility for shortcomings doesn't rest solely with individual workers; local governments are responsible for organizing child protection services so that employees can meet their legal obligations.

The SKA official said child protection workers cannot be expected to do everything properly when, for example, some positions remain unfilled altogether.

"Workload is a major factor that can lead to mistakes," she pointed out.

Local governments not off the hook

When inspections flag and report shortcomings, SKA expects local governments to act on them, including by planning for how to prevent them from recurring.

Sometimes, however, inspectors will return for a followup and the immediate manager will say they don't even remember SKA's previous visit, suggesting the shortcomings have neither been analyzed or addressed.

"Managing child protection work and creating a good working environment are the responsibility of the direct manager and the local government," Harjak said, adding that managers should understand the demands of child protection work, support their staff and ensure workloads are manageable.

Frequent staff turnover can also disrupt work with families, she warned, particularly when local governments lack clear procedures for onboarding new employees and transferring ongoing cases.

New workers need to understand their responsibilities and which cases require priority attention so that families do not fall through the cracks when staff change.

"This is another major issue we see in our inspections," Harjak noted.

Local governments must also ensure that changes in personnel don't affect the quality of assistance either, she continued, noting that cities and municipalities are also responsible for making sure families can access well-organized services and that employees receive all the necessary training.

The eight local governments where inspections found no systemic shortcomings were the cities of Maardu and Narva-Jõesuu, as well as Tori, Tartu, Häädemeeste and Peipsiääre municipalities.

Harjak said the number of local governments requiring followup inspections has generally declined over the years.

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