Notary fees in Estonia will change from January, with higher charges for lower-value real estate transactions, wills and inheritance proceedings, while fees for larger property deals will decrease.

Notary fees in Estonia will change at the start of the new year following a legislative amendment passed by the Riigikogu in October.

Fees will primarily increase for lower-value real estate transactions, wills, inheritance proceedings and powers of attorney. For example, the fee for notarizing a will will rise from €32.55 to €55, while the notary fee for a €50,000 real estate transaction will increase from €83.70 to €140.

For higher-value real estate transactions, the percentage increase in notary fees will be smaller. For example, the notary fee for a €150,000 real estate transaction will rise from €237.10 to €282. Fees will decrease for transactions valued at €550,000 or more. The separate fee for remote notarization will also be abolished.

In addition to fees for notarial acts, charges for notaries providing services outside their offices will also change. Starting in January, the hourly rate for services performed outside a notary's office or regular working hours will increase from €3.80 to €14. Value-added tax (VAT) is also charged on all notary fees.

The Chamber of Notaries said in a press release that the changes are intended to ensure access to notarial services throughout Estonia, noting that some fees have remained unchanged for decades.

Chamber of Notaries Chair Merle Saar-Johanson said the new fees were established on the principle that everyone should continue to have access to essential notarial services.

"People generally need notarial services only a few times in their lives, such as when buying a home, making a will or handling inheritance matters. It is important to us that people can receive the necessary impartial legal advice at these moments, regardless of where they live," Saar-Johanson said.

She said adjusting notary fees was an essential step, as rising office operating costs over the years and outdated fees had made it increasingly difficult for notaries in rural areas to remain financially viable. This year alone, notaries in Järva County and Saare County have closed their offices due to financial difficulties.

"That is why the legislative amendment is specifically designed to help notaries in rural areas keep their offices operating, as they handle the largest number of lower-value transactions," Saar-Johanson said. "This will help ensure that notarial services remain available to people outside major cities."

People whose financial circumstances prevent them from paying for services such as notarizing a will or handling inheritance matters can apply for a fee waiver. In such cases, the Chamber of Notaries covers the notary fee.

According to notaries, the revised fees will also help keep notarial services secure and modern by supporting the maintenance and development of the digital systems and registers needed to carry out notarial acts, including the e-notary information system and the inheritance register.

A full list of changes to notary fees is available on the Chamber of Notaries website.

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