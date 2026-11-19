Tallinn's City Center Government has launched a public procurement process to design and build a flag square planned for the intersection of Narva maantee and Pirita tee.

The purpose of the flag square is to create a representative public space where the Estonian national flag will be permanently flown, the city's press office said.

The square is planned for part of the Narva maantee T18 property and will cover approximately 1,467 square meters. The flagpole is expected to be about 40 meters tall, though its final height will be determined during the design phase following a visual impact assessment.

The flag must be clearly visible from Lasnamäe, Tallinn City Center and Pirita, as well as from the sea, while not overly dominating the surrounding urban landscape, the press office noted.

The project will include walkways, landscaping, lighting and the necessary utility infrastructure. The design must improve pedestrian safety and better separate the area from nearby roadways. The Estonian national flag will also be illuminated after dark while minimizing light pollution.

"This is a highly visible location, and a tall flagpole alone is not enough. Architects have proposed a strong solution for bringing our national colors into the urban landscape. We are now looking for a company that can further develop and realize that vision. I encourage all companies that meet the procurement requirements to participate," Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik said.

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