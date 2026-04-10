Tallinn Airport group reported strong 2025 revenue, profit growth

While Tallinn Airport group (AS Tallinna Lennujaam) saw no growth in passenger numbers in 2025, revenues rose, and profits went up €12.7 million on year.

The group, which recently issued its 2025 financial report, calls this a strong year, although regional airports continue to run at a loss.

Profits reached €13.22m in 2025, a huge rise compared with 2024's figure.

At the same time this increase followed a reduced base, as 2024's profits had been unusually low due to the write-down of assets at regional airports, as well as income tax expenses related to dividend payments.

Tallinn Airport stated in its 2025 report that it handled 3.49 million passengers, a small drop of 0.1 percent on 2023's figure. At the same time, operating revenues rose by 13 percent; expenses by 2 percent, over the same time frame.

The airport reported a rise to €73.2 million in sales revenues in 2025, compared with €64.1 million the year before, growth driven by an increase in aviation-related income, including the introduction of an aviation security fee starting April 1, 2025.

Passenger charges accounted for €15.32 million of total sales revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also rose on year by more than 25 percent, to €24.8 million.

Labor costs accounted for 44 percent of the group's operating expenses in 2025, amounting to €33.45 million, at an average of 658 employees.

The average monthly wage at Tallinn Airport stood at €3,122 last year, compared with €3,008 in 2024.

AS Tallinn Airport paid dividends to its owner, the Estonian state, for the first time last year, to a total of €4.4 million. Previously, profits had been reinvested in the company's development. The state says plans to take dividends again this year, though Sander Salmu, Deputy Secretary General at the Ministry of Climate, said the sum has not yet been decided on.

As well as Tallinn's Lennart Meri Airport, AS Tallinna Lennujaam operates Estonia's regional airports. These all operated at a loss last year, as targeted funding did not cover costs. This funding also fell by 5 percent last year and is due to decline by a further 3 percent this year, and 2 percent in 2027. The airport said this will lead to deepening losses on the regional airports' front.

"We have sought additional sources of revenue and cut costs. In terms of cost-cutting, we have reached a point where the next measure with a significant impact could be the owner closing one of the regional airports," the airport stated in its report.

Among regional airports, Tartu Airport had the highest number of 2025 passenger throughflow at 44,489. Throughflow at Kuressaare Airport, serving Saaremaa, dropped to 34,776 in 2025, from 42,000 in 2024.

In total, the annual cost of regional aviation is estimated at €14 million.

Looking ahead, the airport group forecasts growth for 2026, hoping passenger numbers will reach 3.7 million.

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