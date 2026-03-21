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Runaway drone delays flights at Tallinn Airport late Friday night

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Drone. Photo is illustrative.
Drone. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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An unmanned drone whose operator lost control disrupted air traffic at Tallinn Airport late Friday night, delaying three inbound flights.

Tallinn Airport received a warning just before midnight on Friday that a drone that could potentially pose a safety risk was spotted flying over Lasnamäe.

Two planes were put in holding patterns, while a third diverted to Helsinki before later returning to Tallinn, officials said. The disruption lasted about 20 minutes.

Mihkel Haug, head of air traffic control at Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS), said the operator of the out-of-control drone quickly reported it was heading in the direction of the airport and could stay airborne for up to 40 minutes.

Air traffic control alerted aircraft in the area to the nearby unidentified drone.

Tallinn Airport. Source: Sven Zacek/Tallinn Airport

Haug noted the short delay posed no major risk. Aircraft carry reserve fuel, allowing pilots flexibility in such situations.

"The earlier we receive this information, the better," he said, adding that alerted pilots can better decide and relay their next steps based on location, aircraft capabilities and fuel.

Regarding possible penalties, Haug said enforcement is up to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and Transport Administration.

"Our job in this situation is operational management," he added.

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Editor: Mait Ots, Reene Leas, Aili Vahtla

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