Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

Drone flying has become increasingly popular in Estonia as elsewhere, yet public awareness of the rules and regulations, including those at European Union level, remains low, the Transport Administration says.

With that in mind, from Monday this week through to the end of June, the authority is running a campaign to draw attention to the rules and to drone safety

Titled "A view no one should see. Teach your drone to be polite and know the rules," the campaign will be communicated on TV and radio, over social media and the internet, and through an outdoor advertising campaign.

The initiative aims to boost public awareness of key specific rules within the EU for the private flying of drones, and to familiarize the public with those rules.

Drone technology is evolving rapidly, the administration reports, and regulations and safety measures have moved in step with that.

It is a drone operator's responsibility to remain updated on the latest rules, which apply equally to private individuals and those using drones for professional and service reasons. Ignorance of the regulations is not an excuse for infringement.

Priit Rifk, head of the Transport Administration's Unmanned Aviation Department said: "Flying drones has become increasingly popular in our airspace in recent years, but public awareness of drone flying regulations and safety rules is unfortunately low. It is important to understand that flying drones requires following certain rules to ensure one's own safety and the safety of others, and to comply with the law."

According to unofficial data, around 70,000 drone flights get made per year in Estonia. As of February 2025, 6,258 remote pilot certificates of competency had been issued in the A1/A3 category (for drones weighing 250 grams or more), 230 in the more advanced A2 category and 60 in the STS category.

There are 3,690 operators registered in the Aviation Safety Information System, the Transport Administration reports.

"The figures only reflect the proportion of drone pilots who are aware of the rules of drone flying, but there are probably many more who fly drones. Unfortunately, many pilots have insufficient awareness of the rules and how to learn and follow them. Therefore, it is important to recall these rules once more to ensure better knowledge and better retention," Rifk added, via a press release.

The Transport Administration is running the campaign in May and June, to heighten public awareness of the importance of sticking to drone flight rules. Source: Transport Administration

The main rules on drone use in Estonia include:

Minimum height a drone must be above people/distance from people, which varies depending on the drone's class marking or, if absent, on the drone's weight. For instance, flying directly over people's heads is forbidden even with the lowest-risk open category (A1-A3) drones.

A maximum permitted flight altitude for privately operated drones, of 120 meters in general, though lower limits apply in some zones — these are indicated on the drone map, which also indicates restricted areas.

A drone pilot must be at least 16 years of age to fly a drone.*

Drones must be flown within visual line of sight (VLOS) of the operator.

While the A1-A3 basic certificate is mandatory if a drone weighs 250 grams or more, the administration recommends obtaining the certificate even for lighter drones to ensure better situational awareness and safety.

More details on drone competencies, training and exams can be found here.

An extensive drone use guide is available in English here, and for more information on the rules in force, please visit the Transport Administration's website. Long-term users of drones should also check the site for updates to the regulations as drone tech evolves.

* Exceptions to this rule apply if a drone is self-built, weighs less than 250 g, and flies under 19 m/s; if it has a C0 class marking; or if it is being flown under the supervision of a qualified individual.

