Severe weather warning issued for roads in Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties

Road conditions in Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties are difficult and disrupted due to drifting snow and strong winds, the Transport Administration said on Thursday. Drivers in the region are asked to delay their journeys.

In the past hour, several vehicles have also run off the road in the area, the agency said in a statement. Drivers are asked to delay non-essential journeys, and those driving heavy goods vehicles are asked, if possible, to wait for weather conditions to improve in parking areas.

From 2 p.m., the agency will implement a special maintenance regime on state roads due to severe weather conditions until 9 p.m.

Maintenance equipment is on the road and priority is being given to clearing main and secondary roads, meaning that smaller roads will be serviced later, the statement said.

The agency reminds drivers that they do not have to travel at the maximum permitted speed.

"In areas with precipitation, we recommend maintaining a greater following distance than usual and taking into account a significant increase in braking distance," it said.

Before setting out, additional information on road conditions is available on the Tark Tee portal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!