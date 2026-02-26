X!

Severe weather warning issued for roads in Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties

News
Snowy road. Picture is illustrative.
Snowy road. Picture is illustrative. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Road conditions in Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties are difficult and disrupted due to drifting snow and strong winds, the Transport Administration said on Thursday. Drivers in the region are asked to delay their journeys.

In the past hour, several vehicles have also run off the road in the area, the agency said in a statement. Drivers are asked to delay non-essential journeys, and those driving heavy goods vehicles are asked, if possible, to wait for weather conditions to improve in parking areas.

From 2 p.m., the agency will implement a special maintenance regime on state roads due to severe weather conditions until 9 p.m.

Maintenance equipment is on the road and priority is being given to clearing main and secondary roads, meaning that smaller roads will be serviced later, the statement said.

The agency reminds drivers that they do not have to travel at the maximum permitted speed.

"In areas with precipitation, we recommend maintaining a greater following distance than usual and taking into account a significant increase in braking distance," it said.

Before setting out, additional information on road conditions is available on the Tark Tee portal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:04

Award-winning culture leader: Coastal Swedish identity having a renaissance

17:25

Igor Taro: Anyone who has adopted Estonian culture and laws can feel confident and secure here

17:09

Minister: Ruhnu will get fuel and Vormsi a new ice road

17:02

Hunter's gaze, Ronaldo's smile: Estonian high school boys' ideal male standards

16:35

SDE's bill to limit political party donations passes first reading

16:02

Controversial state co-founder exhumation plan finally put to bed

15:59

Parties agree to first talk to incumbent Alar Karis in search for presidential candidate Updated

15:59

Tallinn trams switch to 'free' timetable due to freezing rain

15:27

Drivers should be warned about mobile speed cameras to protect privacy, MPs say

15:03

Tallinn to assign school places based on walking distance from home

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.02

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

25.02

5 passengers injured after several trams collide

25.02

Heavy snow to cause difficult road conditions in Estonia Wednesday night

25.02

2 Estonian islands essentially cut off from mainland as fuel supplies run low

08:01

Police working to bust international scam call network

24.02

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026

25.02

'UFO' filmed over central Estonian skies likely airplane contrails

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

24.02

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence

25.02

Rescue Board issues warning to stay off breaking Emajõgi River ice

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo