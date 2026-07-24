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Construction of 2+2 section of Tallinn-Tartu highway begins in autumn

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82 In the future, the Tallinn-Tartu highway will pass the Paia cross in Imavere in a large arc.
82 In the future, the Tallinn-Tartu highway will pass the Paia cross in Imavere in a large arc. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
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Work on the Käsukonna–Imavere 2+2 road section on the national Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway will begin in September and is expected to take approximately 2.5 years.

The Transport Administration and KMG OÜ have signed a contract to build the 2+2 road section between kilometres 99.1 and 107.1

Janno Sammul, director of the Transport Administration's Road Maintenance Service, said the section is an important project for the agency that will make travel on the Tallinn–Tartu highway safer.

"The Tallinn–Tartu route will gain another eight-kilometre 2+2 section. In addition, travel towards Viljandi will become smoother than it is at present," he said.

In total, the Transport Administration will have a total of 53 kilometres of 2+2 highways under development over the coming years, with a total cost of €277 million, Sammul added.

The project aims to upgrade the existing road into a four-lane highway to improve traffic safety, increase road capacity and enhance driving comfort.

The works include the construction of eight kilometres of 2+2 highway between Tallinn and Tartu, as well as collector roads, a wildlife overpass, two bridges over the Navesti River, three overpasses, small wildlife tunnels, a noise embankment and noise barriers.

The connection to Imavere will be provided via the new Paia interchange.

A safe bus stop with a waiting area, parking and a pedestrian and cycling path connecting to the existing path in Imavere village will be built at the Imavere interchange.

The Transport Administration plans to begin work in September this year, with the construction period scheduled to last 30 months.

The project will be carried out by KMG OÜ in cooperation with joint bidder Infragreen OÜ.

The total cost of the works is €42.8 million, excluding VAT.

The project is co-financed by the European Union Cohesion Fund, which will cover 95 per cent of the cost.

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