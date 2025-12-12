X!

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas give December in Estonia autumnal feel

News
Pensioners at a park in Lasnamäe. Photo is illustrative.
Pensioners at a park in Lasnamäe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas are pushing the start of winter in Estonia further and further into the new year, says Hannes Tõnisson, senior researcher at Tallinn University's Ecology Center.

In recent years, Estonia's autumn weather has been increasingly mild. The proximity of the Atlantic Ocean and the effects of climate change have made the beginning of winter in Estonia feel more like an extension of late autumn.

"Our latitude is such that anything can happen. If we look at the American continent, for example, we are like southern Alaska," Hannes Tõnisson, senior researcher at Tallinn University's Ecology Center told ERR.

December now tends to remain relatively warm mainly due to the lack of sea ice, which in the past helped keep temperatures lower. The open water acts as a heat source, preventing frost and snow from settling.

"Due to the lack of snow and ice, we now have increasingly frequent +8 °C temperatures in early winter and late autumn," explained Tõnisson.

This year's forecast for the holiday season confirms this pattern particularly in western Estonia. Whereas Christmas used to be associated with a blanket of white snow, current models predict the weather will be so warm and snow-free this year that people will be able to partake in activities usually reserved for the fall.

 "It's likely that on Christmas Eve morning, you could go mushroom picking. That probably wouldn't be a bad idea," said Tõnisson.

As of Friday, December 12, the American weather model GFS predicts temperatures of up to 5 degrees Celsius for western Estonia on December 24.

The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) forecast was significantly more conservative, predicting temperatures between 0 and 2 degrees Celsius. Estonian meteorologists often consider the latter to be more accurate.

However, hope for snow has not been entirely lost across the country, as the weather may cool down after the holidays. There may also be significant regional differences. The chances of seeing snow on the ground are considerably higher in the hinterland than by the coast. "If we draw a line between Pärnu and Rakvere, then east of that line there may be a slightly higher probability of getting some snow," Tõnisson said.

Despite the above-zero temperatures and lack of snow, ice on the roads remains extremely dangerous for drivers. Even if it is not snowing, the ground is still west, with temperatures hovering around zero quickly causing slippery conditions.

Tõnisson warned drivers against being lulled into a false sense of security: "Once we do have moisture and wetness on the ground, it will start to freeze over the next few hours and then become treacherously slippery."

Those who long for a crisp winter also need to remember that the rhythm of the seasons has shifted in recent years. Real winter now often only arrives in Estonia at the beginning of the new year. But while December is becoming more and more like autumn, it does not mean that winter has completely disappeared.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa

Source: "Terevisioon," interviewer Martha-Beryl Grauberg

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Party ratings expert: Isamaa and Center getting along well in Tallinn coalition

16:52

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident

16:45

Elron to begin operating Tartu–Riga train services on January 12

16:02

Estonia's prison-rental deal raises concerns over risk of two-tier system

15:15

Defense ministry official: Russia has taken under 1% of Ukrainian territory in 2025

14:26

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas give December in Estonia autumnal feel

13:57

Isamaa and Center Party announce nominations for Tallinn district mayor roles Updated

13:41

Measles vaccination in Estonia still too low to prevent outbreaks

12:14

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

11:36

Kuperjanov Battalion honing drone warfare skills at EDF training facility

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

11.12

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason Updated

11.12

Construction ends at Estonia's largest battery park

12:14

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

11.12

Estonian ex-diplomat: I wouldn't have changed president's Kazakhstan speech

10.12

President: I can no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools

10.12

Rescue Board: Estonia now has a fully-functioning public warning system

11.12

Estonia plans to extend military service to 12 months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo