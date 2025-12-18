Estonia set for a crisp Christmas Eve, but holiday snow unlikely

Estonia is in for a chilly Christmas this year, but don't expect a picture-perfect blanket of snow to go with it.

Recent fall-like wet and gray weather is finally giving way to winter. A high-pressure system over Scandinavia is acting like an atmospheric wall, blocking warm Atlantic air and letting cold northwesterly winds sweep in instead.

A low-pressure area over Russia is adding to the chill, pushing temperatures across Estonia below freezing.

Tuesday will bring steady subzero readings, with a chance of light snow but little accumulation, according to meteorologists, paving the way for a crisp and frosty few days.

Christmas Eve is shaping up to be the week's coldest and calmest, with daytime highs near -5 degrees Celsius. Overnight lows inland could dip to around -10C, while coastal areas and still ice-free bays will see milder conditions.

The calm won't last long. Overnight into Christmas Day, unstable air over Russia will bring stronger westerly winds and hints of milder temperatures ahead.

Boxing Day will be breezier, with snow and other wintry precipitation possible in parts of the country and temperatures gradually climbing to hover on either side of freezing.

Forecast models suggest the final days of 2025 will see a tug-of-war between brisk winter air and brief thaws.

There's no sign yet of a lasting return to wet weather, however, as high and low pressure systems continue to battle it out through the end of the year.

