2026 minimum wage proposal to be made by January 6

A proposal for 2026's minimum salary will be made by the national conciliator Meelis Virkebau by January 6, following the dispute between employers and trade unions.

In 2025, the minimum wage was €886. Statistics estimate that around 20,000 people in Estonia currently earn the minimum or a wage close to it.

Representatives of employers and trade unions failed to reach an agreement for next year during negotiations in November. The discussions then continued under Virkebau's guidance.

In accordance with a good-faith agreement signed three years ago, the amount should gradually rise to 50 percent of the average wage by 2027.

However, last year, the deadline was extended by one year. Now, the Estonian Employers' Confederation wants to postpone the target until 2033.

Employers put forward a 5.1 percent raise for 2026, roughly €45. The unions are demanding an 11.8 percent increase, pushing the minimum salary to €991.

Virkebau told ERR that he met with both sides in December and will make a proposal by January 6: "I know they are willing to compromise. If they accept my conciliation proposals, we'll be able to sign the minimum wage agreement for next year."

At the beginning of the new year, payments tied to the minimum wage will remain at the same level as in 2025.

"Unfortunately, that's how it is. There will be no retroactive payments," Virkebau said. "If the minimum wage agreement is signed at the end of January, then all the payments related to the minimum wage will not be applied for January."

If the proposal is not accepted, then the conciliator must make a new one. "I've had labor disputes where I've made four different proposals before an agreement was reached," Virkebau said.

The last time the national conciliator was called into negotiations was over the 2020 wage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!