Isamaa and Center Party announce nominations for Tallinn district mayor roles

On Friday, the Center Party and Isamaa announced their candidates for the mayoral roles in Tallinn's different districts.

The Center Party's candidates are Manuela Pihlap for Põhja-Tallinn, Nikita Groznov for Central Tallinn (Kesklinn), Kaido Saarniit for Pirita, Oleg Siljanov for Haabersti and Miroslav Berezovski for Lasnamäe.

Manuela Pihlap led the Põhja-Tallinn Districyt Government from 2021 to 2024, Kaido Saarniit led Pirita from 2022 to 2024, and Oleg Siljanov led Haabersti from 2021 to 2023.

Nikita Groznov was deputy mayor of Nõmme in 2021 and deputy mayor of the Central District (Kesklinn) Local Government from 2022 to 2024. Miroslav Berezovski has previously worked in the private sector and as a member of the third composition of Tallinn City Council.

Isamaa has announced its candidates for district mayor in Mustamäe, Kristiine and Nõmme.

Marja-Liisa Veiser will continue as district mayor of Mustamäe. The current district mayor of Kesklinn, Ahti Kallikorm, however, will become district mayor of Kristiine.

Isamaa has also nominated Gerry Konnov as its candidate for district mayor of Nõmme. Konnov is an entrepreneur, member of Isamaa's executive committee and also chair of the party's Nõmme branch.

