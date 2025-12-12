X!

Isamaa and Center Party announce nominations for Tallinn district mayor roles

News
{{1765537140000 | amCalendar}}
On Friday, the Center Party and Isamaa announced their candidates for the mayoral roles in Tallinn's different districts.
Open gallery
16 photos
News

On Friday, the Center Party and Isamaa announced their candidates for the mayoral roles in Tallinn's different districts.

The Center Party's candidates are Manuela Pihlap for Põhja-Tallinn, Nikita Groznov for Central Tallinn (Kesklinn), Kaido Saarniit for Pirita, Oleg Siljanov for Haabersti and Miroslav Berezovski for Lasnamäe.

Manuela Pihlap led the Põhja-Tallinn Districyt Government from 2021 to 2024, Kaido Saarniit led Pirita from 2022 to 2024, and Oleg Siljanov led Haabersti from 2021 to 2023.

Nikita Groznov was deputy mayor of Nõmme in 2021 and deputy mayor of the Central District (Kesklinn) Local Government from 2022 to 2024. Miroslav Berezovski has previously worked in the private sector and as a member of the third composition of Tallinn City Council.

Isamaa has announced its candidates for district mayor in Mustamäe, Kristiine and Nõmme.

Marja-Liisa Veiser will continue as district mayor of Mustamäe. The current district mayor of Kesklinn, Ahti Kallikorm, however, will become district mayor of Kristiine.

Isamaa has also nominated Gerry Konnov as its candidate for district mayor of Nõmme. Konnov is an entrepreneur, member of Isamaa's executive committee and also chair of the  party's Nõmme branch.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Party ratings expert: Isamaa and Center getting along well in Tallinn coalition

16:52

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident

16:45

Elron to begin operating Tartu–Riga train services on January 12

16:02

Estonia's prison-rental deal raises concerns over risk of two-tier system

15:15

Defense ministry official: Russia has taken under 1% of Ukrainian territory in 2025

14:26

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas give December in Estonia autumnal feel

13:57

Isamaa and Center Party announce nominations for Tallinn district mayor roles Updated

13:41

Measles vaccination in Estonia still too low to prevent outbreaks

12:14

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

11:36

Kuperjanov Battalion honing drone warfare skills at EDF training facility

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

11.12

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason Updated

11.12

Construction ends at Estonia's largest battery park

12:14

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

11.12

Estonian ex-diplomat: I wouldn't have changed president's Kazakhstan speech

10.12

President: I can no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools

10.12

Rescue Board: Estonia now has a fully-functioning public warning system

11.12

Estonia plans to extend military service to 12 months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo