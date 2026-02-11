X!

Third Kauge club culture festival set for Tartu this summer

DJ Maria.
DJ Maria. Source: Press materials
The alternative music and club culture festival Kauge, which was first held as part of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture's main program, is to take place for the third time this May.

The 2026 festival takes place on May 16 at the Peetri factory complex in Tartu.

The main performers are DJ Maria. from Japan and Romanian producer Raresh.

This year, the festival's night program has been expanded to include three stages, featuring more than 15 different performers.

"The Kauge format has proven itself over the past two years, and this year we are developing it even further," said Brett-Peter Rästas, one of the festival's organizers and program director.

"The Peetri factory complex has become the home of the festival, which also helps us learn from the experience of last year. We are leveling the floor in one of the halls, creating more visitor-friendly lighting and adding an extra stage," Rästas added.

According to the organizers, this year's main focus will be on production.

"For the first time, we are bringing the top-of-the-line Funktion-One sound system to Tartu for the festival," said festival organizer and production manager Martin Sõgel.

According to online music magazine and community platform Resident Advisor, DJ Maria. was one of 2025's standout techno artists.

Raresh is a key figure in the Romanian techno scene and part of the trio [a:rpia:r].

Several local Estonian artists will also be performing at the festival, including Rii, Kiimsask and Jaan Pavliuk.

The free daytime program consists of four sessions: a practical workshop on reuse in festival space design; a presentation on DJing as an archival practice; a discussion comparing 90s rave culture and today's club culture; and a debate on the impact of club culture on society and individuals.

---

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

