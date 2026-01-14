Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

Legendary Tallinn nightclub Café Amigo is to shut its doors after over 30 years in the business, with management citing high costs and falling attendances.

Located in the basement of the Viru Hotel tower, manager Tarmo Õmblus told Vikerhommik that while "there used to be parties at Amigo seven days a week, with performers getting stronger with each passing day, now it has gradually grown quieter and only Friday and Saturday remain. Yet the rent is still for seven days."

The decision to close Amigo, which opened in 1994, followed much soul searching over several years, he added.

"Public interest never really picked up again following the coronavirus crisis. That's where the decline set in," Õmblus said.

Õmblus also noted the present-day Amigo clientele demographic defies stereotypes. "I'll bust one of the biggest urban legends. 'Amigo – that's the Finns.' It isn't. Statistics show that 7 to 8 percent of the audience are Finns; the rest are local people. The bands are local, the audience is local as well, so it has really been a place for city residents."

"The Amigo audience has [also] become more homely. In the past we also had a VIP plan; a regular customer base who received information, but during the coronavirus period that program was scrapped, so those people are no longer there either," he added.

Cafe Amigo interior. Source: Social media

Bands' fees are just the tip of the iceberg. "Behind that there is also rent, energy costs, staff – all of that is growing," Õmblus said.

While big local acts like the bands Shanon or the Smilers, and singer Koit Toome, bring audiences in, they cannot play there every day. The result has been, Õmblus said, some acts getting semi-residencies, which meant "if you missed them one week, you knew that two or three weeks later they would be performing again," though he added attempts had been made to remedy this state of affairs too.

Whichever act is playing, audiences in more recent years have tended to come specifically for the gig, while the venue has been emptying out once the live music has ended, Amigo's management reported. The average spend per customer has also shrunk.

Shanon guitarist Janek Harik confirmed Amigo has not been as important a venue in the band's concert schedule as it was in pre-pandemic days. "There are simply fewer gigs there now, so in the bigger picture nothing will change for us, and nature abhors a vacuum anyway. It is just sad that the city of Tallinn is devoid of concert venues. If you want to go somewhere, there's basically only a pub. There are no proper venues left, yet there are people who would want a place like that."

Along with general inflation, ticket prices and drinks prices have risen too, and the public perception sees it that "the clubs have become greedy," Harik added.

Amigo will close its doors in February.

