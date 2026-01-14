New UK ambassador to Estonia appointed

Jo Lomas has been appointed the United Kingdom's ambassador to Estonia, the British Foreign Office has announced.

Lomas joined the Foreign Office in 1993 and is coming to the new post having most recently been Deputy Director, Europe Directorate. Her previous postings include as British High Commissioner to Kigali, Rwanda, to Windhoek, Namibia, and as Deputy Head of Mission in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Jo Lomas Source: U.K. Foreign Office.

She will take up her appointment as His Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia in July. She replaces Ross Allen, who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment.

The U.K. is a key ally of Estonia and is lead nation both of the NATO battlegroup based at Tapa, and of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a 10-nation maritime-focused initiative which has conducted exercises on the Baltic Sea.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!