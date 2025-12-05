X!

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter greet Estonian Midsummer Murders fans ahead of new season

News
Midsummer Murders.
Midsummer Murders. Source: Press materials
News

DCI John Barnaby and DS Winter have sent their regards to Estonian fans ahead of season 25 of U.K. crime drama Midsummer Murders, which is showing on ETV and Jupiter from this Friday.

On Friday, December 5, Estonian viewers will be able to watch the 25th season of U.K. crime drama Midsummer Murders. For several years now,

Estonian viewers have been among the first in the world to see new episodes of the series, and this year is no exception.

The new season begins showing on ETV on December 5 at 9:40 p.m. All episodes in season 25 re already available on ERR streaming platform Jupiter.

The series will even be shown in Estonia even before its home country – the United Kingdom – where it will begin showing on December 8. The show has been sold to more than 200 countries, making it one of the most successful British television series of all time in terms of international distribution.

The 25th season consists of four episodes and features Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby – a role he has played since 2011. He is joined by DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) as his partner, and Dr. Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland) as chief pathologist.

Midsummer Murders is streaming on ERR's Jupiter service here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:25

Watch again: December 2025 Global Estonian virtual forum Updated

19:55

Bird flu detected in five chickens and one fox in Harju County

19:48

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter greet Estonian Midsummer Murders fans ahead of new season

19:29

New book shines light on tattoo culture in Soviet-era Estonia

19:10

'We Will Continue': The Estonian-Palestinian partnership delivering food aid in Gaza

18:36

Swedish Film Institute to fund movie adaptation of Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite'

18:00

Estonian driver Paul Aron in action during free practice at Abu Dhabi GP

17:19

A look back at Estonian WRC legend Ott Tänak's career

16:07

Kärt Pormeister: Chatbot answers incompatible with idea of legal counseling

15:35

EDF colonel: Ukraine's frontline situation difficult without negotiations breakthrough

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

07:58

Installation of Baltic Defense Line bunkers delayed for a year in Estonia

03.12

Tallinn Airport to get substantial €75 million expansion

03.12

Finance minister: Small countries like Estonia need global minimum tax exemptions

12:17

President vetoes law banning non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up

04.12

Tallinn–Pärnu highway construction work gearing up in coming years

04.12

New mayor: 'Populist,' 'ideological' view of transport in Tallinn must go

12:24

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

04.12

Estonia passes gambling tax cut amid oversight, culture funding concerns

03.12

Businessman living in Ireland who owed €15 million struck off wanted list

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo