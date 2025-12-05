DCI Barnaby and DS Winter greet Estonian Midsummer Murders fans ahead of new season

DCI John Barnaby and DS Winter have sent their regards to Estonian fans ahead of season 25 of U.K. crime drama Midsummer Murders, which is showing on ETV and Jupiter from this Friday.

On Friday, December 5, Estonian viewers will be able to watch the 25th season of U.K. crime drama Midsummer Murders. For several years now,

Estonian viewers have been among the first in the world to see new episodes of the series, and this year is no exception.

The new season begins showing on ETV on December 5 at 9:40 p.m. All episodes in season 25 re already available on ERR streaming platform Jupiter.

The series will even be shown in Estonia even before its home country – the United Kingdom – where it will begin showing on December 8. The show has been sold to more than 200 countries, making it one of the most successful British television series of all time in terms of international distribution.

The 25th season consists of four episodes and features Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby – a role he has played since 2011. He is joined by DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) as his partner, and Dr. Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland) as chief pathologist.

Midsummer Murders is streaming on ERR's Jupiter service here.

