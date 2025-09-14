X!

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

U.K. Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen.
U.K. Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
U.K. Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen has joined the Royal Air Force as a reservist after completing basic training at RAF Brize Norton in the U.K.

According to a report in U.K. daily The Times, Allen was inspired to join the RAF by crews he has met while serving as ambassador to Estonia over the past four years.

Allen said a key factor behind his decision was a desire to contribute to the overall defense effort by freeing up free a regular RAF member so they can focus on other tasks.

The ambassador also told The Times that living in Estonia has made him keenly aware of the growing sense of threat in the region.

"You can't live in Estonia and not have a sense of the fact there has been a higher level of threat over recent years," Allen said, adding that his primary reason for joining the RAF was "being inspired by people I met and asking 'how can I contribute?'"

If he successfully completes a series of courses, Allen will become a pilot officer in the RAF. He will eventually serve as a media officer in 76-44 Squadron, which is responsible for planning and delivering media operations around the world.

While the chances of being called upon to fight are remote, if such an eventuality does arise: "I'm ready for that," Allen told The Times.

Allen will continue to serve as the U.K's ambassador to Estonia until next summer.

The full article in UK daily The Times can be found here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

