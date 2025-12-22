House prices in Estonia up 5.2 percent on year to Q3 2025

House prices were up 5.2 percent on year to the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

There were more purchases of existing dwellings, and fewer of new builds, during that time, the agency said.

Apartments alone rose by 5.5 percent in price on year to Q3 2025, while house prices were up 4.7 percent over the same time frame.

On the other hand, the dwelling price index, which expresses the changes in the price per square meter of housing transactions, fell by 0.8 percent in Q3 2025 compared with the previous quarter.

Commenting on the results, Märt Umbleja, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted the last time the dwelling price index fell on quarter was in the final quarter of last year. "Compared with the second quarter of this year, apartment prices remained almost unchanged, rising only by 0.3 percent. The prices of apartments in Tallinn were up by 1.7 percent, while falling elsewhere. The prices of houses dropped by 2.9 percent across Estonia, having previously risen for three quarters in a row," Umbleja said.

The monetary volume of transactions in the third quarter was higher than in the same period of 2024 and nearly the same as in the second quarter. "Compared with the second quarter, the monetary volume of transactions involving existing dwellings increased, while the monetary volume of transactions for new dwellings decreased. In other words, people preferred to buy apartments and houses that had already been in use," Umbleja noted.

The dwelling price index expresses the changes in the square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings, and it is compiled for apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses).

Meanwhile, in Q3 2025, the owner-occupied housing price index rose by 0.6 percent compared with the second quarter and by 3.1 percent compared with Q3 2024.

This index tracks changes in the prices of new dwellings and other goods and services purchased by households as owner-occupiers. It includes the acquisition of dwellings, related services, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance for dwellings.

