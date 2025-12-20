X!

Real estate experts predict secondary market price rises in 2026

News
Herne tänav in Tartu's Supilinn.
Herne tänav in Tartu's Supilinn. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Experts from various Estonian real estate agencies, Coop Pank, and Kinnisvara24 have all predicted that real estate prices will rise next year.

According to the experts, the price of assets on the secondary market are particularly likely to rise in 2026.

New development transactions currently account for a smaller share of the total market than usual.

The secondary market for apartments is likely to continue to grow at the same vigorous pace in 2026 as in the past year, causing the prices of secondary market properties to also rise next year, explained Sten Renar Subatšus, head of analysis at real estate agents Uus Maa.

Subatšus expects secondary market prices to rise closer to those of new developments and forecasts a 5-10 percent price increase on the apartment market as a whole next year.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

