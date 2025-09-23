Estonian home prices up 5% on year

Home prices in Estonia rose 5 percent on year in the second quarter of 2025, Statistics Estonia reported Tuesday.

In the second quarter, the prices of apartments increased 4.5 percent and the prices of houses rose 7.8 percent compared with the second quarter of 2024.

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, the house price index (HPI) increased by 3.6 percent, with apartment prices up 4.8 percent and house prices 1.4 percent, said Märt Umbleja, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia.

"Apartment prices across Estonia have risen for two consecutive quarters following a period of decline in 2024," Umbleja said. He noted that only in Tallinn, apartment prices per square meter remained unchanged in the first quarter, rising — by 3.9 percent — only in the second quarter.

The monetary volume of transactions in the second quarter of 2025 was higher than in both the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024.

"Real estate prices in the second quarter of 2025 were higher than in the second quarter of 2022," he explained, adding that the higher monetary volume back then reflected greater market activity.

The house price index (HPI) expresses the changes in the square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings, and is compiled for apartments and houses — including detached, semi-detached and rowhomes.

Meanwhile, the owner-occupied housing price index (OOHPI) increased 2.6 percent compared with the first quarter and 3.5 percent compared with the second quarter of 2024.

This index tracks changes in the prices of acquiring homes new to the household sector, as well as other goods and services purchased in the role of owner-occupiers, including major repairs, maintenance and insurance.

Click here for more detailed info and figures from Statistics Estonia.

