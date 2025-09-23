X!

Estonian home prices up 5% on year

News
Old wooden apartment buildings in Central Tallinn's Uus Maailm neighborhood.
Old wooden apartment buildings in Central Tallinn's Uus Maailm neighborhood. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Home prices in Estonia rose 5 percent on year in the second quarter of 2025, Statistics Estonia reported Tuesday.

In the second quarter, the prices of apartments increased 4.5 percent and the prices of houses rose 7.8 percent compared with the second quarter of 2024.

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, the house price index (HPI) increased by 3.6 percent, with apartment prices up 4.8 percent and house prices 1.4 percent, said Märt Umbleja, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia.

"Apartment prices across Estonia have risen for two consecutive quarters following a period of decline in 2024," Umbleja said. He noted that only in Tallinn, apartment prices per square meter remained unchanged in the first quarter, rising — by 3.9 percent — only in the second quarter.

The monetary volume of transactions in the second quarter of 2025 was higher than in both the first quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2024.

"Real estate prices in the second quarter of 2025 were higher than in the second quarter of 2022," he explained, adding that the higher monetary volume back then reflected greater market activity.

The house price index (HPI) expresses the changes in the square meter prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings, and is compiled for apartments and houses — including detached, semi-detached and rowhomes.

Meanwhile, the owner-occupied housing price index (OOHPI) increased 2.6 percent compared with the first quarter and 3.5 percent compared with the second quarter of 2024.

This index tracks changes in the prices of acquiring homes new to the household sector, as well as other goods and services purchased in the role of owner-occupiers, including major repairs, maintenance and insurance.

Click here for more detailed info and figures from Statistics Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Thesis: Too little attention paid to survivor's guilt

15:06

Britain's Royal Tank Regiment takes over as NATO battlegroup lead unit

14:30

RIA completes new version of Estonia's DigiDoc app for Android devices

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

14:03

Disc golfer Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste 6th in DGPT Vermont round

13:48

Bank of Estonia postpones return of growth yet again in latest forecast

13:34

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'The Man Who Spoke Snakish' game

13:09

Tallinn apartment building told to hire safety specialist for one cleaner

12:31

Mark Lajal through to Orléans round two after epic encounter

12:25

Eerik-Niiles Kross: Let us trust what the EDF and allies are doing

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

22.09

Estonian gas stations end Neste-initiated price war

22.09

Iconic retro Northeastern Estonian cafe ends 31-year run amid economic strain

22.09

Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

22.09

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

22.09

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

22.09

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo