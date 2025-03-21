Property prices rose by 6.1% in 2024

The dwelling price index increased by 6.1 percent compared with the average of 2023, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The dwelling price index shows the changes in the square meter prices of transactions made by households to purchase dwellings, and it is compiled for apartments and houses.

"Last year, the prices of apartments went up by 6.1% and the prices of houses by 6.2%," said Märt Umbleja, leading analyst at the statistics agency.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the dwelling price index increased by 3.6 percent compared with the same quarter of 2023. The prices of apartments rose by 2.1 percent and the prices of houses by 7.5 percent.

"Quarter on quarter, the index continued the downtrend for the second quarter in a row. Compared with the third quarter of 2024, the prices of apartments also decreased in the fourth quarter by 1.3 percent, while the prices of houses increased by 0.9 percent," noted Umbleja.

The monetary volume of transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024 was greater than in the third quarter of 2024 as well as in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The owner-occupied housing price index increased by 4.2 percent in 2024 compared with the average of 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the index was up by 1.5 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 and down by 1.8 percent compared with the third quarter of last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!