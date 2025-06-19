X!

Estonia's housing price index rises by almost 5% on year in Q1

Apartment buildings in Tallinn's Annelinn District.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn's Annelinn District. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
In the first quarter of 2025, the dwelling price index increased by 3 percent compared with the previous quarter and by 4.6 percent compared with the first quarter of 2024, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

In the first quarter, the prices of apartments rose by 2.7 percent and the prices of houses by 8.9 percent compared with the same quarter last year.

Märt Umbleja, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with the previous quarter, apartment prices went up by 1.8 percent and the prices of houses by 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

"Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, square metres prices remained at the same level only for apartments in Tallinn. Prices increased for apartments in areas bordering Tallinn and in Tartu and Pärnu cities, and in the rest of Estonia – apartment prices in these regions had fallen more than in Tallinn in the last two quarters of 2024," added Umbleja.

The monetary volume of transactions in the first quarter of 2025 was higher than in the first quarter of 2024 but lower than in the previous quarter.

Dwelling price index, 1st quarter 2016 – 1st quarter 2025 (2010 = 100) Source: Statistics Estonia

"Usually, there are more transactions at the end of the year and not as many transactions when the new year begins," explained Umbleja.

The dwelling price index reflects the changes in the square metre prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings, and it is compiled for apartments and houses (including detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses).

In the first quarter, the owner-occupied housing price index increased by 1.7 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 and by 3.8 percent compared with the first quarter of 2024.

The owner-occupied housing price index reflects the changes in the prices of newly acquired dwellings for the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers.

The index consists of the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

